    7261   JP3868400007

MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7261)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/08
999 JPY   +2.46%
RE
RE
08/31MAZDA MOTOR : Accident Turns Into Triple Tragedy
AQ
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COVID-19 impact could hit Japanese automakers' output in Oct

09/09/2021 | 12:03am EDT
TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Disruptions to parts and components suppliers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could force fresh production cuts at Japanese automakers in October, Akio Toyoda, the head of the auto industry lobby group, said on Thursday.

Japanese car companies have already had to cut production this month because of difficulties finding semiconductors and other components as the pandemic disrupts manufacturing around the world and drives up demand for chips from consumer electronic device makers.

"Depending on the manufacturer, we could see production cut to a lower level in October," said Toyoda, who leads the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association and is President of Toyota Motor Corp, the country's biggest car maker.

Toyota slashed global production in September by 40% from planned levels, joining other big global automaker that have already slowed output to cope with the shortage.

The world's biggest automaker by sales volume said it would try to make up for lost production in order to meet a 9.3 million vehicles target in the year ending in March 31.

Other Japanese automakers that have struggled to overcome the shortage in components include, Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, Suzuki Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.25% 3474 End-of-day quote.20.73%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.46% 999 End-of-day quote.44.36%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 2.79% 295 End-of-day quote.35.94%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.38% 588.4 End-of-day quote.5.07%
SUBARU CORPORATION 1.35% 2099.5 End-of-day quote.1.79%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 0.46% 5053 End-of-day quote.5.67%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.28% 9977 End-of-day quote.25.39%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 438 B 31 196 M 31 196 M
Net income 2022 46 659 M 423 M 423 M
Net Debt 2022 51 795 M 470 M 470 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 629 B 5 702 M 5 710 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 49 786
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mazda Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 999,00 JPY
Average target price 1 141,88 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Marumoto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tetsuya Fujimoto Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Masamichi Kogai Chairman
Mitsuo Hitomi Head-Technology Research Center
Takeji Kojima Head-Research & Development Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION44.36%5 570
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.39%251 588
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.48%149 340
DAIMLER AG21.79%89 149
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED24.06%72 670
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.00%70 728