COVID-19 impact could hit Japanese automakers' output in Oct

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Disruptions to parts and
components suppliers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could force
fresh production cuts at Japanese automakers in October, Akio
Toyoda, the head of the auto industry lobby group, said on
Thursday.
Japanese car companies have already had to cut production
this month because of difficulties finding semiconductors and
other components as the pandemic disrupts manufacturing around
the world and drives up demand for chips from consumer
electronic device makers.
"Depending on the manufacturer, we could see production cut
to a lower level in October," said Toyoda, who leads the Japan
Automobile Manufacturers Association and is President of Toyota
Motor Corp, the country's biggest car maker.
Toyota slashed global production in September by 40% from
planned levels, joining other big global automaker that have
already slowed output to cope with the shortage.
The world's biggest automaker by sales volume said it would
try to make up for lost production in order to meet a 9.3
million vehicles target in the year ending in March 31.
Other Japanese automakers that have struggled to overcome
the shortage in components include, Nissan Motor Co,
Honda Motor Co, Suzuki Motor Corp and Mazda
Motor Corp.
