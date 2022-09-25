Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mazda Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7261   JP3868400007

MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7261)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:40 2022-09-26 am EDT
1116.00 JPY   -6.06%
09/25Japan stocks slide on currency intervention, weaker pound
RE
09/25Mazda in talks to end car production in Russia
AQ
09/24Mazda discussing ending production in Russia - Nikkei
RE
Japan stocks slide on currency intervention, weaker pound

09/25/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks kicked off the final week of the quarter on a negative note, as investors resumed trading after an extended weekend to markets that were dented by Japanese authorities' currency intervention and the collapse of the British pound.

The Nikkei was down 1.97% at the break on Monday after slipping as far as 26,515.06, its lowest level since July 14. The index is on course to drop for a third straight day.

The broader Topix fell 1.98%.

Stock markets tracked broader Asian peers lower as the U.S. dollar soared and bond yields strengthened amid increasing fears of a global recession. S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.4%.

The yen was last at 143.8 to the dollar, having weakened 2.43% since the Ministry of Finance's intervention drove it to 140.31 last week, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was at 3.7185%.

Japanese authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market for the first time since 1998 to shore up the battered currency.

Sterling fell to an all-time low of $1.0327, extending losses from Friday after Britain's new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a sweeping package of tax cuts.

"There were strong expectations that the yield would settle at 3.5%, but it continued to rise and there's been selling focused on blue-chip stocks," said a domestic asset manager.

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp weighed on the Nikkei the most with a 4.14% drop, followed by Tokyo Electron Ltd and Fast Retailing Co Ltd.

Automaker stocks also traded in red, with Mazda Motor Corp marking the biggest loss at 5.3% following a report that the company would stop car production in Russia.

Of the Nikkei's 225 constituents, 205 made losses, 15 advanced, and five traded flat. Every sector dropped overall.

Despite the broad losses, air and land transportation stocks traded steady as Japan prepares to re-open its borders to regular tourism next month.

"The resilience stands out, and shows increasing expectations for inbound demand due to the easing of COVID-related border restrictions," said a domestic securities broker.

Konami Group Corp was the best performer in the Nikkei, gaining 0.89%. (Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -0.87% 80580 Delayed Quote.24.45%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.30% 6740 Delayed Quote.21.74%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION -6.06% 1116 Delayed Quote.34.24%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -5.22% 5063 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. -3.61% 38950 Delayed Quote.-39.03%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 933 B 27 465 M 27 465 M
Net income 2023 109 B 761 M 761 M
Net cash 2023 130 B 911 M 911 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,00x
Yield 2023 3,01%
Capitalization 748 B 5 225 M 5 225 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
EV / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 48 750
Free-Float 92,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 188,00 JPY
Average target price 1 322,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Marumoto Director
Osamu Kawamura Head-Finance & Corporate Planning
Kiyotaka Shobuda Chairman
Mitsuo Hitomi Head-Technology Research Center
Takeji Kojima Head-Research & Development Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION34.24%5 225
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.68%193 831
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.03%82 672
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-20.24%56 077
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.48%51 732
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-40.73%49 489