Mazda Motor Corporation is one of the Japanese leaders of automotive construction. The group's activity is organized especially around 2 areas: - sale of vehicles: utility vehicles and individual cars (1.3 million units sold in 2021/22 under the Mazda brand); - financing services. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (26.2%), North America (38.7%), Europe (17.3%) and other (17.8%).

