Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following personnel changes, effective July 1, 2024. General Manager and above
New Post
Current Post
Name
Program Manager
Staff Manager
Production Engineering Div.
Carbon Neutral &
and
Tomonori Kan
Resource Circulation Strategy
Staff Manager
Dept.
Electrification Business Div.
Dispatched to
Mazda Processing Chugoku Co.,
Manager
Ltd.
Yohei Hayashi
Parts Procurement & Logistics Dept.
(Representative Director &
President)
(Until June 24, 2024)
Dispatched to
Senior Expert
Yoshiwa Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Kazuhiro Nakao
(Representative Director and Vice
Production Research Dept.
President)
(Until June 24, 2024)
Deputy General Manager
General Manager
Taku Yamafuji
Global Sales & Marketing Div.
Business Support Dept.
General Manager
Manager
Kenji Sanjo
Business Support Dept.
Business Support Dept.
Senior Expert
Dispatched to
Masaharu Kondo
Mazda Motor Europe GmbH
Business Support Dept.
(Vice President)
Program Manager
Dispatched to
Jie Lu
Mazda Motor (China) Co., Ltd.
Overseas Market Operations Dept.
(Vice President)
Deputy General Manager
Senior Expert
Customer Service Div.
and
Brand Experience Business
Hiroshi Murakami
Staff Manager
Development Dept.
Brand Experience Business
Development Dept.
1
Program Manager (Certification Audit)
Senior Expert
Naoyuki Osaki
Global Auditing Dept.
Legal Affairs Dept.
Senior Expert
Deputy General Manager,
Noboru Watanabe
General Affairs Dept.
Global Sales & Marketing Div.
Dispatched to
Yoshiwa Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Dispatched to
Makoto Ohtsuka
(Representative Director and Vice
Yoshiwa Kogyo Co., Ltd.
President)
(Senior Advisor)
(Effective June 24, 2024)
Dispatched to
Dispatched to
Mazda Processing Chugoku Co., Ltd.
Mazda Processing Chugoku Co.,
Nobushige Watanabe
(Representative Director & President)
Ltd.
(Effective June 24, 2024)
(Senior Advisor)
Dispatched to
Dispatched to
Mazda Credit, Inc.
Masanori Hira
Mazda Credit, Inc.
(Representative Director and President)
(Senior Advisor)
(Effective June 25, 2024)
Dispatched to
Dispatched to
Takashi Sumioka
Mazda Motor (China) Co., Ltd.
Mazda Motor (China) Co., Ltd.
(COO and Vice President)
(COO)
Dispatched to
Dispatched to
Yasuyuki Nakamichi
Mazda de Mexico Vehicle Operation
Mazda de Mexico Vehicle
(Vice President)
Operation
Dispatched to
Mazda de Mexico Vehicle
Operation
Yi Zhang
(Vice President)
(Until July 7, 2024)
# # #
2
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on
01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
01 July 2024 07:21:55 UTC.
Mazda Motor Corporation is one of the Japanese leaders of automotive construction. The group's activity is organized especially around 2 areas:
- sale of vehicles: utility vehicles and individual cars (1.3 million units sold in 2021/22 under the Mazda brand);
- financing services.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (26.2%), North America (38.7%), Europe (17.3%) and other (17.8%).