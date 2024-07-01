July 1, 2024

Personnel Changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following personnel changes, effective July 1, 2024. General Manager and above

New Post

Current Post

Name

Program Manager

Staff Manager

Production Engineering Div.

Carbon Neutral &

and

Tomonori Kan

Resource Circulation Strategy

Staff Manager

Dept.

Electrification Business Div.

Dispatched to

Mazda Processing Chugoku Co.,

Manager

Ltd.

Yohei Hayashi

Parts Procurement & Logistics Dept.

(Representative Director &

President)

(Until June 24, 2024)

Dispatched to

Senior Expert

Yoshiwa Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Kazuhiro Nakao

(Representative Director and Vice

Production Research Dept.

President)

(Until June 24, 2024)

Deputy General Manager

General Manager

Taku Yamafuji

Global Sales & Marketing Div.

Business Support Dept.

General Manager

Manager

Kenji Sanjo

Business Support Dept.

Business Support Dept.

Senior Expert

Dispatched to

Masaharu Kondo

Mazda Motor Europe GmbH

Business Support Dept.

(Vice President)

Program Manager

Dispatched to

Jie Lu

Mazda Motor (China) Co., Ltd.

Overseas Market Operations Dept.

(Vice President)

Deputy General Manager

Senior Expert

Customer Service Div.

and

Brand Experience Business

Hiroshi Murakami

Staff Manager

Development Dept.

Brand Experience Business

Development Dept.

1

Program Manager (Certification Audit)

Senior Expert

Naoyuki Osaki

Global Auditing Dept.

Legal Affairs Dept.

Senior Expert

Deputy General Manager,

Noboru Watanabe

General Affairs Dept.

Global Sales & Marketing Div.

Dispatched to

Yoshiwa Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Dispatched to

Makoto Ohtsuka

(Representative Director and Vice

Yoshiwa Kogyo Co., Ltd.

President)

(Senior Advisor)

(Effective June 24, 2024)

Dispatched to

Dispatched to

Mazda Processing Chugoku Co., Ltd.

Mazda Processing Chugoku Co.,

Nobushige Watanabe

(Representative Director & President)

Ltd.

(Effective June 24, 2024)

(Senior Advisor)

Dispatched to

Dispatched to

Mazda Credit, Inc.

Masanori Hira

Mazda Credit, Inc.

(Representative Director and President)

(Senior Advisor)

(Effective June 25, 2024)

Dispatched to

Dispatched to

Takashi Sumioka

Mazda Motor (China) Co., Ltd.

Mazda Motor (China) Co., Ltd.

(COO and Vice President)

(COO)

Dispatched to

Dispatched to

Yasuyuki Nakamichi

Mazda de Mexico Vehicle Operation

Mazda de Mexico Vehicle

(Vice President)

Operation

Dispatched to

Mazda de Mexico Vehicle

Operation

Yi Zhang

(Vice President)

(Until July 7, 2024)

