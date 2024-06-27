11,492 units (up 6.4% year on year)

[Overseas production of key models in May 2024]

Mazda's overseas production volume in May 2024 increased 29.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

24,762 units (up 10.5% year on year)

[Domestic production of key models in May 2024]

Mazda's domestic production volume in May 2024 increased 8.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for May 2024 are summarized below.

Mazda Production and Sales Results for May 2024

II. Domestic Sales

May 2024 Jan - May 2024 Breakdown Units YoY Units YoY Change (%) Change (%) Passenger Vehicles 8,777 -18.9 54,856 -30.0 Commercial Vehicles 757 -19.6 4,227 -20.8 DOMESTIC SALES Registration Total 7,056 -21.3 42,544 -37.9 Micro-mini Total 2,478 -11.4 16,539 +9.0 Total 9,534 -19.0 59,083 -29.4

Mazda's domestic sales volume in May 2024 decreased 19.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.1% total market share (down 0.5 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in May 2024] MAZDA2: 2,650 units (up 84.8% year on year) CX-5: 1,083 units (down 43.7%) CX-30: 841 units (down 38.1%) III. Exports May 2024 Jan - May 2024 Breakdown Units YoY Units YoY Change (%) Change (%) Passenger Vehicles 45,461 +19.8 260,970 -6.8 North America 24,153 +91.2 110,621 -6.1 EXPORTS Europe 4,522 -66.6 69,514 +3.7 Oceania 6,925 +102.0 25,011 +2.7 Others 9,861 +18.3 55,824 -21.4 Total 45,461 +19.8 260,970 -6.8

Mazda's export volume in May 2024 increased 19.8% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Oceania, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in May 2024]

CX-5: 20,039 units (up 8.1% year on year) CX-90: 8,813 units (up 243.1%) MAZDA3: 5,417 units (down 6.0%)

