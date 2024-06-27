June 27, 2024

Mazda Production and Sales Results for May 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for May 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

May 2024

Jan - May 2024

Breakdown

Units

YoY

Units

YoY

Change (%)

Change (%)

DOMESTIC

Passenger Vehicles

55,523

+8.8

301,985

-13.0

PRODUCTION

Total

55,523

+8.8

301,985

-13.0

OVERSEAS

Passenger Vehicles

39,627

+29.6

187,215

+14.3

PRODUCTION

Total

39,627

+29.6

187,215

+14.3

GLOBAL

Passenger Vehicles

95,150

+16.6

489,200

-4.3

PRODUCTION

Total

95,150

+16.6

489,200

-4.3

1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in May 2024 increased 8.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in May 2024]

CX-5:

24,762 units (up 10.5% year on year)

CX-90:

9,773 units (up 187.0%)

CX-30:

7,128 units (up 30.5%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in May 2024 increased 29.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in May 2024]

CX-30:

11,492 units (up 6.4% year on year)

CX-50:

10,186 units (up 37.0%)

MAZDA2:

5,934 units (up 35.4%)

II. Domestic Sales

May 2024

Jan - May 2024

Breakdown

Units

YoY

Units

YoY

Change (%)

Change (%)

Passenger Vehicles

8,777

-18.9

54,856

-30.0

Commercial Vehicles

757

-19.6

4,227

-20.8

DOMESTIC SALES

Registration Total

7,056

-21.3

42,544

-37.9

Micro-mini Total

2,478

-11.4

16,539

+9.0

Total

9,534

-19.0

59,083

-29.4

Mazda's domestic sales volume in May 2024 decreased 19.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.1% total market share (down 0.5 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in May 2024]

MAZDA2:

2,650 units (up 84.8% year on year)

CX-5:

1,083 units (down 43.7%)

CX-30:

841 units (down 38.1%)

III. Exports

May 2024

Jan - May 2024

Breakdown

Units

YoY

Units

YoY

Change (%)

Change (%)

Passenger Vehicles

45,461

+19.8

260,970

-6.8

North America

24,153

+91.2

110,621

-6.1

EXPORTS

Europe

4,522

-66.6

69,514

+3.7

Oceania

6,925

+102.0

25,011

+2.7

Others

9,861

+18.3

55,824

-21.4

Total

45,461

+19.8

260,970

-6.8

Mazda's export volume in May 2024 increased 19.8% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Oceania, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in May 2024]

CX-5:

20,039 units (up 8.1% year on year)

CX-90:

8,813 units (up 243.1%)

MAZDA3:

5,417 units (down 6.0%)

IV. Global Sales

May 2024

Jan - May 2024

Breakdown

Units

YoY

Units

YoY

Change (%)

Change (%)

Domestic Sales

9,534

-19.0

59,083

-29.4

U.S.A.

35,562

+6.9

166,791

+8.3

GLOBAL

China

6,229

-20.0

35,484

+45.2

Europe

15,647

+12.4

75,761

-3.2

SALES

Others

38,169

-2.7

174,098

-0.1

Overseas Sales

95,607

+1.5

452,134

+4.9

Total

105,141

-0.8

511,217

-0.7

Mazda's global sales volume in May 2024 decreased 0.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, China, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in May 2024]

CX-5:

29,714 units (down 1.9% year on year)

CX-30:

18,844 units (up 10.6%)

MAZDA3:

13,819 units (up 7.9%)

*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

*3) All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

