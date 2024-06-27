June 27, 2024
Mazda Production and Sales Results for May 2024
Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for May 2024 are summarized below.
I. Production
May 2024
Jan - May 2024
Breakdown
Units
YoY
Units
YoY
Change (%)
Change (%)
DOMESTIC
Passenger Vehicles
55,523
+8.8
301,985
-13.0
PRODUCTION
Total
55,523
+8.8
301,985
-13.0
OVERSEAS
Passenger Vehicles
39,627
+29.6
187,215
+14.3
PRODUCTION
Total
39,627
+29.6
187,215
+14.3
GLOBAL
Passenger Vehicles
95,150
+16.6
489,200
-4.3
PRODUCTION
Total
95,150
+16.6
489,200
-4.3
1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in May 2024 increased 8.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in May 2024]
CX-5:
24,762 units (up 10.5% year on year)
CX-90:
9,773 units (up 187.0%)
CX-30:
7,128 units (up 30.5%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in May 2024 increased 29.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in May 2024]
CX-30:
11,492 units (up 6.4% year on year)
CX-50:
10,186 units (up 37.0%)
MAZDA2:
5,934 units (up 35.4%)
1
II. Domestic Sales
May 2024
Jan - May 2024
Breakdown
Units
YoY
Units
YoY
Change (%)
Change (%)
Passenger Vehicles
8,777
-18.9
54,856
-30.0
Commercial Vehicles
757
-19.6
4,227
-20.8
DOMESTIC SALES
Registration Total
7,056
-21.3
42,544
-37.9
Micro-mini Total
2,478
-11.4
16,539
+9.0
Total
9,534
-19.0
59,083
-29.4
Mazda's domestic sales volume in May 2024 decreased 19.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.1% total market share (down 0.5 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in May 2024]
MAZDA2:
2,650 units (up 84.8% year on year)
CX-5:
1,083 units (down 43.7%)
CX-30:
841 units (down 38.1%)
III. Exports
May 2024
Jan - May 2024
Breakdown
Units
YoY
Units
YoY
Change (%)
Change (%)
Passenger Vehicles
45,461
+19.8
260,970
-6.8
North America
24,153
+91.2
110,621
-6.1
EXPORTS
Europe
4,522
-66.6
69,514
+3.7
Oceania
6,925
+102.0
25,011
+2.7
Others
9,861
+18.3
55,824
-21.4
Total
45,461
+19.8
260,970
-6.8
Mazda's export volume in May 2024 increased 19.8% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Oceania, and other regions.
[Exports of key models in May 2024]
CX-5:
20,039 units (up 8.1% year on year)
CX-90:
8,813 units (up 243.1%)
MAZDA3:
5,417 units (down 6.0%)
2
IV. Global Sales
May 2024
Jan - May 2024
Breakdown
Units
YoY
Units
YoY
Change (%)
Change (%)
Domestic Sales
9,534
-19.0
59,083
-29.4
U.S.A.
35,562
+6.9
166,791
+8.3
GLOBAL
China
6,229
-20.0
35,484
+45.2
Europe
15,647
+12.4
75,761
-3.2
SALES
Others
38,169
-2.7
174,098
-0.1
Overseas Sales
95,607
+1.5
452,134
+4.9
Total
105,141
-0.8
511,217
-0.7
Mazda's global sales volume in May 2024 decreased 0.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, China, and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in May 2024]
CX-5:
29,714 units (down 1.9% year on year)
CX-30:
18,844 units (up 10.6%)
MAZDA3:
13,819 units (up 7.9%)
*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
*3) All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
# # #
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mazda Motor Corporation published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 06:02:34 UTC.