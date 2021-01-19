Log in
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION

MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7261)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

U.S. agency orders Ford to recall 3 million vehicles over air bags

01/19/2021 | 04:37pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co's logo pictured in 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Tuesday it would require Ford Motor Co to recall 3 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata air bags, rejecting a bid by the second-largest U.S. automaker to avoid calling them back.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it was denying petitions filed by Ford and Mazda Motor Corp in which the automakers sought to avoid recalling vehicles with potentially dangerous inflators. The decision also will require Mazda to recall and repair driver air bags in approximately 5,800 vehicles. The recalls will cover various vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years.

The defect, which leads in rare instances to air bag inflators rupturing and sending potentially deadly metal fragments flying - especially after long-term exposure to high humidity - prompted the largest automotive recall in U.S. history of more than 67 million inflators. Worldwide, about 100 million inflators installed by 19 major automakers have been recalled.

Takata inflators have resulted in the deaths of at least 27 people worldwide and 18 in the United States, and over 400 reported injuries,

Ford and Mazda did not immediately comment.

The vehicles that will be recalled include various Ford Ranger, Fusion, Edge, Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKX vehicles, along with Mazda 2007-2009 model year B-Series vehicles.

In November, NHTSA said it was rejecting a petition filed by General Motors Co to avoid the recall 5.9 million U.S. vehicles with Takata air bags.

NHTSA said in November that GM must recall the 2007-2014 model year trucks and SUVs because the inflators "are at risk of the same type of explosion after long-term exposure to high heat and humidity as other recalled Takata inflators."

GM estimated in securities filings it would cost $1.2 billion if it were required to replace air bag inflators it had sought to avoid fixing and said it would recall 7 million vehicles worldwide.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.93% 10.02 Delayed Quote.11.83%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 9.75% 54.84 Delayed Quote.20.00%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 5.50% 787 End-of-day quote.13.73%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 814 B 27 067 M 27 067 M
Net income 2021 -74 791 M -719 M -719 M
Net Debt 2021 186 B 1 785 M 1 785 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 496 B 4 771 M 4 768 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 50 479
Free-Float 91,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 630,63 JPY
Last Close Price 787,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -4,70%
Spread / Average Target -19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Marumoto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masamichi Kogai Chairman
Tetsuya Fujimoto Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Mitsuo Hitomi Head-Technology Research Center
Ichiro Sakai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION13.73%4 531
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.13%205 920
VOLKSWAGEN AG-0.80%97 279
DAIMLER AG-1.94%73 222
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.00%71 522
BMW AG-3.79%54 142
