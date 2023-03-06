MBank S A : 36th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of mBank S.A - draft resolutions and documents...

36th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of mBank S.A - draft resolutions and documents which are substantial to adopt the resolutions - correction The Management Board of mBank S.A. announces a correction of Current Report No. 12/2023 of 02.03.2023 concerning draft resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of mBank S.A. convened for 30 March 2023 and documents to be discussed at the General Meeting and are substantial to adopt the resolutions. The correction concerns the content of an appendix to the current report: "Supervisory Board - suitability assessment, including assessment of a candidate for SB member.pdf". The above mentioned appendix to current report no. 12/2023 contained an erroneous statement that Dr. Marcus Chromik, Member of the Supervisory Board, meets the independence criteria. Dr. Marcus Chromik, Member of the Supervisory Board, does not meet the independence criteria. Attached, mBank S.A. provides the appendix to Current Report No. 12/2023: "Supervisory Board - suitability assessment, including assessment of a candidate for SB member.pdf" in the wording taking into account the above mentioned correction. The remaining content of the current report and appendices to the current report remain unchanged.