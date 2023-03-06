Advanced search
    MBK   PLBRE0000012

MBANK S.A.

(MBK)
  Report
2023-03-06
326.40 PLN   +3.23%
MBank S A : 36th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of mBank S.A - draft resolutions and documents...

03/06/2023 | 02:15pm EST
Contents:

1. REPORT

3. INFORMATION ABOUT THE ENTITY

4. SIGNATURE OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY


List of annexes:
Rada_Nadzorcza_-_ocena_odpowiedniosci,_w_tym_ocena_kandydata_na_czlonka_RN.pdf (REPORT)
Supervisory_Board_-_suitability_assessment,_including_assessment_of_a_candidate_for_SB_member.pdf (REPORT)
POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY
REPORT No 12 / 2023 KOR
Date of issue: 2023-03-06
Short name of the issuer
mBank S.A.
Subject
36th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of mBank S.A - draft resolutions and documents which are substantial to adopt the resolutions - correction
Official market - legal basis
Art. 56 ust. 1 pkt 2 Ustawy o ofercie - informacje bieżące i okresowe
Contents of the report:
36th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of mBank S.A - draft resolutions and documents which are substantial to adopt the resolutions - correction The Management Board of mBank S.A. announces a correction of Current Report No. 12/2023 of 02.03.2023 concerning draft resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of mBank S.A. convened for 30 March 2023 and documents to be discussed at the General Meeting and are substantial to adopt the resolutions. The correction concerns the content of an appendix to the current report: "Supervisory Board - suitability assessment, including assessment of a candidate for SB member.pdf". The above mentioned appendix to current report no. 12/2023 contained an erroneous statement that Dr. Marcus Chromik, Member of the Supervisory Board, meets the independence criteria. Dr. Marcus Chromik, Member of the Supervisory Board, does not meet the independence criteria. Attached, mBank S.A. provides the appendix to Current Report No. 12/2023: "Supervisory Board - suitability assessment, including assessment of a candidate for SB member.pdf" in the wording taking into account the above mentioned correction. The remaining content of the current report and appendices to the current report remain unchanged.
Annexes
File Description
Rada Nadzorcza - ocena odpowiedniości, w tym ocena kandydata na członka RN.pdfRada Nadzorcza - ocena odpowiedniości, w tym ocena kandydata na członka RN.pdf
Supervisory Board - suitability assessment, including assessment of a candidate for SB member.pdfSupervisory Board - suitability assessment, including assessment of a candidate for SB member.pdf
SIGNATURE OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY
Date Name Position / Function Signature
2023-03-06 Maciej Mołdawa Wicedyrektor Departamentu Compliance

Attachments

Disclaimer

mBank SA published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 19:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
