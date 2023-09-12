Contents:
1. REPORT
3. INFORMATION ABOUT THE ENTITY
4. SIGNATURE OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY
Admission to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange of green senior non-preferred bonds (NPS) with a total nominal value of EUR 750 million issued under the EMTN Programme. With regards to the current reports no. 57/2023 dated 6 September 2023, the Management Board of mBank S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw ("Bank") informs that on 11 September 2023, green senior non-preferred bonds issued under EMTN Programme have been admitted to trading on Luxembourg Stock Exchange with the following parameters:
|Admission to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange of green senior non-preferred bonds (NPS) with a total nominal value of EUR 750 million issued under the EMTN Programme. With regards to the current reports no. 57/2023 dated 6 September 2023, the Management Board of mBank S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw ("Bank") informs that on 11 September 2023, green senior non-preferred bonds issued under EMTN Programme have been admitted to trading on Luxembourg Stock Exchange with the following parameters: a) aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000.00 (in words: seven hundred fifty million) which is equal to PLN 3,465,675,000.00 according to average NBP exchange rate as of 11 September 2023, b) coupon: (i) during three years since the issue date - fixed in the amount of 8.375% p.a., payable annually, (ii) during the fourth year - floating, based on 3M EURIBOR plus a margin of 4.901% p.a., payable quarterly, c) issue date: 11 September 2023, d) maturity date: 11 September 2027, e) optional redemption date: 11 September 2026, f) par value of one bond: EUR 100,000.00 (in words: one hundred thousand) which is equal to PLN 462,090.00 according to average NBP exchange rate as of 11 September 2023, g) number of bonds admitted to trading: 7,500 bonds, h) series: 12 i) ISIN code: XS2680046021. The admission to trading date and the date of the first listing is: 11 September 2023. Rating agencies assigned credit ratings for the issued bonds at the following levels: BB+ (S&P Global Ratings) and BBB- RWN (Fitch Ratings). The bonds are governed by English law. However, the status of the bonds, waiver of set-off and the clause regarding acknowledgement of bail-in and loss absorption powers, are governed by Polish law.
