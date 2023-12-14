Appointment of a new member of the Supervisory Board of mBank S.A.Management Board of mBank S.A. (the Bank) announces that under a resolution of the Bank's Supervisory Board of 14 December 2023 Bernhard Spalt has been appointed as the Member of the Supervisory Board of mBank S.A., as of 1 January 2024. Mr. Bernhard Spalt graduated from the University of Vienna with a master's degree in law with a specialization in European law. In addition, he completed the Stanford Executive Program about Management Skills. Mr. Bernhard Spalt has more than twenty-five years of professional experience in the financial sector and he has held management and board positions for more than twenty years. He gained his experience working for international financial institutions, including in Austria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, focusing on risk management in banking operations. In recent years, he served as Chairman of the Management Board at Erste Group Bank AG, having previously served as a Member of the Management Board responsible for risk management at Erste Bank der Oesterreichischen Sparkassen AG, Banca Comerciala Romana SA, Slovenska Sporitelna SA and Erste Bank Hungary ZRT. To the best knowledge of the Bank, Bernhard Spalt is not involved in any activities which compete with those carried out by the Bank. In accordance with the criteria applied by the Bank, Bernhard Spalt is not an independent member of the Supervisory Board of the Bank. Bernhard Spalt has no records in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained under the National Court Register Act.