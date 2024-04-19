mBank SA, previously BRE Bank SA, is a Poland-based commercial bank. Its services are divided in four divisions: Corporate banking, including domestic and foreign transactions, payment cards, financial risk management, investment of excess cash and other services, financial management, trade finance, financial consulting and other services for small and medium enterprises as well as for corporate and institutional customers; Private banking, offering comprehensive management of assets, both financial and non-financial, loans, payment cards and concierge; Retail banking and Financial services, including offer for corporate clients and provision of such services as leasing, factoring, wealth management and insurance, among others.

Sector Banks