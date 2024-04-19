1. REPORT
3. INFORMATION ABOUT THE ENTITY
4. SIGNATURE OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY
|POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY
|REPORT No
|21
|/
|2024
|Date of issue:
|2024-04-19
|Short name of the issuer
|mBank S.A.
|Subject
|Change of the date of publication of the financial report for Q1 2024
|Official market - legal basis
|
Art. 56 ust. 1 pkt 2 Ustawy o ofercie - informacje bieżące i okresowe
|Contents of the report:
|Change of the date of publication of the financial report for Q1 2024 With reference to the current report No. 70/2023 dated 11 December 2023, the Management Board of mBank S.A. informs about the change of the date of publication of the mBank S.A. Group Consolidated Financial Report for the first quarter of 2024. The Consolidated Financial Report for the first quarter of 2024 will be published on 10 May 2024 instead of 30 April 2024.
|mBank Spółka Akcyjna
|(fullname of the issuer)
|mBank S.A.
|Banki (ban)
|(short name of the issuer)
|(sector according to clasification of the WSE in Warsow)
|00-850
|WARSZAWA
|(post code)
|(city)
|Prosta
|18
|(street)
|(number)
|829-00-00
|0000025237
|(phone number)
|(fax)
|www.mbank.pl
|(e-mail)
|(website)
|526-021-50-88
|001254524
|(NIP)
|(REGON)
|SIGNATURE OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY
|Date
|Name
|Position / Function
|Signature
|2024-04-19
|Maciej Mołdawa
Wicedyrektor ds. nadzoru inwestycyjnego, Departament Compliance
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
mBank SA published this content on 19 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2024 14:48:06 UTC.