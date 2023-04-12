Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. MBank S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBK   PLBRE0000012

MBANK S.A.

(MBK)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:55:45 2023-04-12 am EDT
342.20 PLN   +3.76%
02:10pMbank S A : Letter from the Bank Guarantee Fund regarding the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible...
PU
02:10pMbank S A : Costs of legal risk related to foreign currency loans
PU
03/30MBank Appoints Pascal Ruhland as New CFO
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MBank S A : Costs of legal risk related to foreign currency loans

04/12/2023 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Contents:

1. REPORT

3. INFORMATION ABOUT THE ENTITY

4. SIGNATURE OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY

POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY
REPORT No 22 / 2023
Date of issue:
Short name of the issuer
mBank S.A.
Subject
Costs of legal risk related to foreign currency loans
Official market - legal basis
Art. 17 ust. 1 MAR - informacje poufne.
Contents of the report:
Costs of legal risk related to foreign currency loans The Management Board of mBank S.A. ("Bank") informs that in connection with the decision taken on April 12, 2023 by the Bank, the costs of legal risk related to foreign currency loans in CHF recognized in Q1 2023, amounted to PLN 808.5 million. These costs result mainly from the update of the settlement program cost, execution of final court verdicts and the costs of concluded settlements. At the same time, the Bank informs that the net result achieved by mBank Group in Q1 2023 was positive.
SIGNATURE OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY
Date Name Position / Function Signature
2023-04-12 Maciej Mołdawa Wicedyrektor Departamentu Compliance

Attachments

Disclaimer

mBank SA published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 18:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MBANK S.A.
02:10pMbank S A : Letter from the Bank Guarantee Fund regarding the minimum requirement for own ..
PU
02:10pMbank S A : Costs of legal risk related to foreign currency loans
PU
03/30MBank Appoints Pascal Ruhland as New CFO
CI
03/30MBank Appoints Julia Nusser as Management Board Member for Compliance
CI
03/27Moody’s Cuts mBank Rating on Increased Solvency Risks; Outlook Negative
MT
03/25Moody's downgrades Poland's mBank, confirms Bank Millennium
RE
03/17Mbank S A : The individual recommendation of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority re..
PU
03/06Mbank S A : 36th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of mBank S.A - draft resolutions..
PU
03/03Mbank S A : Resolution of the Management Board of mBank S.A. regarding motion on coverage ..
PU
02/16'Commerzbank back' - profit in the billions to be topped in 2023
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MBANK S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 113 M 2 150 M 2 150 M
Net income 2023 983 M 232 M 232 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,60x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13 995 M 3 301 M 3 301 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart MBANK S.A.
Duration : Period :
mBank S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MBANK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 329,80 PLN
Average target price 343,50 PLN
Spread / Average Target 4,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cezary Stypulkowski Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Böger Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Ruhland Chief Financial Officer
Agnieszka Slomka-Golebiowska Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Dabrowski Director-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBANK S.A.11.42%3 272
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.16%376 751
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%229 659
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.23%224 430
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.14%167 407
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.65%148 704
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer