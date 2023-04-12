MBank S A : Costs of legal risk related to foreign currency loans

Contents:
1. REPORT
3. INFORMATION ABOUT THE ENTITY
4. SIGNATURE OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REPORT No
|
22
|
/
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of issue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short name of the issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mBank S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subject
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs of legal risk related to foreign currency loans
|
|
|
Official market - legal basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Art. 17 ust. 1 MAR - informacje poufne.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contents of the report:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs of legal risk related to foreign currency loans The Management Board of mBank S.A. ("Bank") informs that in connection with the decision taken on April 12, 2023 by the Bank, the costs of legal risk related to foreign currency loans in CHF recognized in Q1 2023, amounted to PLN 808.5 million. These costs result mainly from the update of the settlement program cost, execution of final court verdicts and the costs of concluded settlements. At the same time, the Bank informs that the net result achieved by mBank Group in Q1 2023 was positive.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIGNATURE OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY
|
|
|
Date
|
Name
|
Position / Function
|
Signature
|
|
|
2023-04-12
|
Maciej Mołdawa
|
Wicedyrektor Departamentu Compliance
|
|
Disclaimer
mBank SA published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 18:09:04 UTC.