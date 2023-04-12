MBank S A : Costs of legal risk related to foreign currency loans

Costs of legal risk related to foreign currency loans The Management Board of mBank S.A. ("Bank") informs that in connection with the decision taken on April 12, 2023 by the Bank, the costs of legal risk related to foreign currency loans in CHF recognized in Q1 2023, amounted to PLN 808.5 million. These costs result mainly from the update of the settlement program cost, execution of final court verdicts and the costs of concluded settlements. At the same time, the Bank informs that the net result achieved by mBank Group in Q1 2023 was positive.