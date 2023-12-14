Decision of Polish Financial Supervision Authority on the determining the expiry of the additional capital requirement related to risk of foreign currency mortgage loans for households on the individual basis The Management Board of mBank S.A. ("Bank") informs that on 14 December 2023, the Bank received the decision of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority ("PFSA") dated 14 December 2023 concerning the determining the expiry of the decision of PFSA dated 27 December 2022 as amended by the decision of 13 June 2023 regarding the level of the additional own funds requirement above the amount calculated in accordance with the detailed rules defined in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council (EU) No 575/2013 of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms and amending Regulation (EU) No. 648/2012 ("Regulation no 575/2013). Before receiving the decision, the Bank on the individual basis was obliged by the PFSA to maintain own funds for the coverage of the additional capital requirement related to risk of foreign currency mortgage loans for households at the level of 1.38 p.p. which consisted of at least 75% of Tier 1 capital (equivalent to 1.03 p.p.) and at least of 56.25% of Common Equity Tier 1 capital (equivalent to 0.78 p.p.). The Bank informed about these requirements in the current report no 47/2023 dated 13 June 2023. The decision of the PFSA translates into the decrease in the additional capital requirement related to risk of foreign currency mortgage loans for households ratio on the individual basis by 1.38 p.p. for the total capital ratio and 1.03 p.p. for the Tier 1 capital ratio. At the date of this current report, the Bank fulfils the PFSA requirements related to the minimum capital adequacy ratios on both the individual and consolidated levels.