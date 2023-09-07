Issuance of green senior non-preferred bonds (NPS) with a total nominal value of EUR 750 million issued under the EMTN Programme The Management Board of mBank S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw ("Bank") hereby informs that on 6 September 2023 it closed the subscription for senior non-preferred notes with a total nominal value of EUR 750 million. The issuance of notes is carried out under EMTN Programme according to the Base Prospectus accepted by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier on 28 November 2022, supplemented by Supplement No. 1 dated 30 August 2023. Taking into consideration the intention to introduce the bonds to listing on the regulated market in Luxembourg, in accordance with Art. 60.2 in connection with Art. 56.1.2).a) of the Act on Public Offering, the Management Board of the Bank informs as follows: 1) Subscription opening date: 6 September 2023 Subscription closing date: 6 September 2023 2) Bonds allocation date: 6 September 2023 3) The number of bonds covered by the subscription: 7,500 bonds 4) Reduction rate in specific tranches, if at least in one of the tranches the number of allocated bonds was lower than the number of subscribed bonds: the bonds are to be issued in one tranche with the reduction rate of: 49.33% 5) The number of bonds subscribed: 14,803 bonds 6) The number of bonds which were allocated within the subscription: 7,500 bonds 7) The price of acquisition of the bonds: 100% par value, 8) The number of persons which subscribed the bonds in specific tranches: 121 9) The number of persons to whom the bonds were allocated within the subscription in specific tranches: 115 10) The name of underwriters who acquired the bonds under underwriting agreement: not applicable 11) The aggregate nominal amount of subscription, i.e. the product of number of bonds under the offering and the issue price: EUR 750,000,000 (in words: seven hundred fifty million euros) which is equal to 3,373,050,000 PLN according to average NBP exchange rate as of 6 September 202312) The total costs which were included in the issuance costs: the Bank will disclose such information in an updated current report after it has received and accepted all the invoices connected with the issuance 13) The average cost of subscription per one subscribed bond: the Bank will disclose such information in an updated current report after it has received and accepted all the invoices connected with the issuance 14) The way of payment for bonds to be acquired: the payment will be made to the Bank's account.