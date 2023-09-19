Contents:
|2023-09-19
|mBank S.A.
|Letter from the PFSA concerning buffer for other systematically important institution.
|Letter from the PFSA concerning buffer for other systematically important institution.The Management Board of mBank S.A. ("Bank") informs that on 18 September 2023, the Bank received a letter in which the Polish Financial Supervision Authority communicated that the administrative proceedings have been launched against banks for which the buffer for other systemically important institution (O-SII) may be changed. Since the administrative proceeding was not established against the Bank, the O-SII buffer will not be changed. According to the PFSA decision dated 29 October 2020, the Bank is obliged to keep the O-SII buffer equivalent to 0.50% of the total risk exposure amount calculated in accordance with Art. 92 par. 3 of the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council (EU) No. 575/2013 of 26 June 2013 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms, amending Regulation (EU) No. 648/2012. The Bank informed about above in the report no. 74/2020 published on 6 November 2020, in the report no. 39/2021 published on 15 September 2021 as well as in the report no 47/2022 published on 23 September 2022.
