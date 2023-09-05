Recording of 275 shares of mBank S.A. in the securities accounts of persons taking part in the Bank's incentive program under the conditional share capital increase The Management Board of mBank S.A. "the Bank" announces that 275 shares of the Bank were recorded under the conditional share capital increase in the securities accounts of persons taking part in the Bank's incentive program "eligible persons" on 5 September 2023.The aforementioned shares were issued on the basis of Resolution No. 38 of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Bank dated 9 May 2018 on the issue of subscription warrants, conditional share capital increase with divestment of the existing shareholders' pre-emptive right to subscription warrants and shares, change of the company's by-Laws and on applying for admission of shares to trading on the regulated market, and dematerialization of shares. After recording the shares in the securities accounts of the eligible persons, the Bank's share capital amounts to PLN 169,860,668 and is divided into 42,454,167 ordinary bearer shares and 11,000 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of PLN 4 each. Each share carries the right to one vote during the Annual General Meeting of the Bank.The total number of votes stemming from the Bank's shares amounts to 42,465,167. After recording the shares in the securities accounts of the eligible persons, the conditional increase of the Bank's share capital amounts to PLN 3,323,552 under the conditional share capital increase under Resolution No. 38 of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Bank dated 9 May 2018 on the issue of subscription warrants, conditional share capital increase with divestment of the existing shareholders' pre-emptive right to subscription warrants and shares, change of the company's by-Laws and on applying for admission of shares to trading on the regulated market, and dematerialization of shares.Since the Bank's shares are dematerialized, recording the shares in the securities accounts of the eligible persons is regarded as equivalent to issuing share documents under the conditional share capital increase.