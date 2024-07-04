Resignation of the President of the Management Board of mBank S.A.The Management Board of mBank S.A. announces that on 4 July 2024 Mr. Cezary Stypułkowski, President of the Management Board of mBank S.A., submitted his resignation from the Management Board of mBank S.A., including the position of the President of the Management Board of mBank S.A., effective as of 4 July 2024. The resignation was submitted as a result of arrangements with the Supervisory Board of the Bank, constituting an integral part of the succession process as the President of the Management Board of mBank. In accordance with the information contained in current report No. 32/2024 of June 5, 2024, Mr. Cezary Kocik was conditionally appointed to the position of President of the Management Board.