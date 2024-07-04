1. REPORT
3. INFORMATION ABOUT THE ENTITY
4. SIGNATURE OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY
|POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY
|REPORT No
|43
|/
|2024
|Date of issue:
|2024-07-04
|Short name of the issuer
|mBank S.A.
|Subject
|Resignation of the President of the Management Board of mBank S.A.
|Official market - legal basis
|
Art. 56 ust. 1 pkt 2 Ustawy o ofercie - informacje bieżące i okresowe
|Contents of the report:
|Resignation of the President of the Management Board of mBank S.A.The Management Board of mBank S.A. announces that on 4 July 2024 Mr. Cezary Stypułkowski, President of the Management Board of mBank S.A., submitted his resignation from the Management Board of mBank S.A., including the position of the President of the Management Board of mBank S.A., effective as of 4 July 2024. The resignation was submitted as a result of arrangements with the Supervisory Board of the Bank, constituting an integral part of the succession process as the President of the Management Board of mBank. In accordance with the information contained in current report No. 32/2024 of June 5, 2024, Mr. Cezary Kocik was conditionally appointed to the position of President of the Management Board.
|mBank Spółka Akcyjna
|(fullname of the issuer)
|mBank S.A.
|Banki (ban)
|(short name of the issuer)
|(sector according to clasification of the WSE in Warsow)
|00-850
|WARSZAWA
|(post code)
|(city)
|Prosta
|18
|(street)
|(number)
|829-00-00
|0000025237
|(phone number)
|(fax)
|www.mbank.pl
|(e-mail)
|(website)
|526-021-50-88
|001254524
|(NIP)
|(REGON)
|SIGNATURE OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY
|Date
|Name
|Position / Function
|Signature
|2024-07-04
|Cezary Kocik
|Wiceprezes Zarządu
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
mBank SA published this content on 04 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2024 16:49:03 UTC.