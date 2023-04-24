MBank S A : Resolution of the Council of the Bank Guarantee Fund specifying the amount of the contribution to...

Contents:
POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY
REPORT No
25
/
2023
Date of issue:
2023-04-24
Short name of the issuer
mBank S.A.
Subject
Resolution of the Council of the Bank Guarantee Fund specifying the amount of the contribution to the Resolution Fund for 2023
Official market - legal basis
Art. 17 ust. 1 MAR - informacje poufne.
Contents of the report:
Resolution of the Council of the Bank Guarantee Fund specifying the amount of the contribution to the Resolution Fund for 2023 The Management Board of mBank S.A. ("Bank") informs that on April 24, 2023, the Bank received information that the Council of the Bank Guarantee Fund adopted the Resolution No. 14/2023 dated April 21, 2023, specifying the amount of the Bank's annual contribution to the resolution fund for the year 2023 (including the adjustment of contribution for 2022) in the amount of PLN 173,248,396.08
SIGNATURE OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY
Date
Name
Position / Function
Signature
2023-04-24
Agnieszka Kołton
Starszy specjalista ds compliance
mBank SA published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 18:11:10 UTC.