    MBK   PLBRE0000012

MBANK S.A.

(MBK)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:55:51 2023-04-24 am EDT
352.20 PLN   -3.88%
02:12pMbank S A : Resolution of the Council of the Bank Guarantee Fund specifying the amount of the contribution to...
PU
04/14Mbank S A : Court's registration of amendments to the By-laws of mBank S.A.
PU
04/12Mbank S A : Letter from the Bank Guarantee Fund regarding the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible...
PU
MBank S A : Resolution of the Council of the Bank Guarantee Fund specifying the amount of the contribution to...

04/24/2023 | 02:12pm EDT
POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY
REPORT No 25 / 2023
Date of issue: 2023-04-24
Short name of the issuer
mBank S.A.
Subject
Resolution of the Council of the Bank Guarantee Fund specifying the amount of the contribution to the Resolution Fund for 2023
Official market - legal basis
Art. 17 ust. 1 MAR - informacje poufne.
Contents of the report:
Resolution of the Council of the Bank Guarantee Fund specifying the amount of the contribution to the Resolution Fund for 2023 The Management Board of mBank S.A. ("Bank") informs that on April 24, 2023, the Bank received information that the Council of the Bank Guarantee Fund adopted the Resolution No. 14/2023 dated April 21, 2023, specifying the amount of the Bank's annual contribution to the resolution fund for the year 2023 (including the adjustment of contribution for 2022) in the amount of PLN 173,248,396.08
2023-04-24 Agnieszka Kołton Starszy specjalista ds compliance

mBank SA published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 18:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 771 M 2 326 M 2 326 M
Net income 2023 1 401 M 334 M 334 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,94x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15 548 M 3 701 M 3 701 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,8%
Technical analysis trends MBANK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 366,40 PLN
Average target price 365,83 PLN
Spread / Average Target -0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cezary Stypulkowski Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Böger Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Ruhland Chief Financial Officer
Agnieszka Slomka-Golebiowska Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Dabrowski Director-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBANK S.A.23.78%3 701
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%411 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.81%238 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%230 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%170 770
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 195
