MBank S A : Resolution of the Council of the Bank Guarantee Fund specifying the amount of the contribution to...

Resolution of the Council of the Bank Guarantee Fund specifying the amount of the contribution to the Resolution Fund for 2023 The Management Board of mBank S.A. ("Bank") informs that on April 24, 2023, the Bank received information that the Council of the Bank Guarantee Fund adopted the Resolution No. 14/2023 dated April 21, 2023, specifying the amount of the Bank's annual contribution to the resolution fund for the year 2023 (including the adjustment of contribution for 2022) in the amount of PLN 173,248,396.08