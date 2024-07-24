1. REPORT
3. INFORMATION ABOUT THE ENTITY
4. SIGNATURE OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY
|POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY
|REPORT No
|44
|/
|2024
|Date of issue:
|2024-07-24
|Short name of the issuer
|mBank S.A.
|Subject
|Resolution of the Management Board concerning the "Capital Management Strategy of mBank Group" regarding change of the Dividend Policy
|Official market - legal basis
|Art. 17 ust. 1 MAR - informacje poufne.
|Contents of the report:
|Resolution of the Management Board concerning the "Capital Management Strategy of mBank Group" regarding change of the Dividend Policy The Management Board of mBank S.A. ("Bank") informs that on July 24th 2024 the Bank decided to update the "Capital management strategy of mBank Group". It assumes that no dividend will be paid out from the profit earned by the mBank S.A. in 2024. The Management Board presented the respective resolution to the Supervisory Board for approval. mBank plans to use the retained capital for growth of loan volumes, while maintaining capital buffers above regulatory requirements and in line with the Bank's strategy. The long-term strategy of mBank for subsequent years assumes dividend pay-out at the level of 50%.
|mBank Spółka Akcyjna
|(fullname of the issuer)
|mBank S.A.
|Banki (ban)
|(short name of the issuer)
|(sector according to clasification of the WSE in Warsow)
|00-850
|WARSZAWA
|(post code)
|(city)
|Prosta
|18
|(street)
|(number)
|829-00-00
|0000025237
|(phone number)
|(fax)
|www.mbank.pl
|(e-mail)
|(website)
|526-021-50-88
|001254524
|(NIP)
|(REGON)
|SIGNATURE OF PERSONS REPRESENTING THE COMPANY
|Date
|Name
|Position / Function
|Signature
|2024-07-24
|Pascal Ruhland
|Wiceprezes Zarządu
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
mBank SA published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 14:49:06 UTC.