Resolution of the Management Board concerning the "Capital Management Strategy of mBank Group" regarding change of the Dividend Policy The Management Board of mBank S.A. ("Bank") informs that on July 24th 2024 the Bank decided to update the "Capital management strategy of mBank Group". It assumes that no dividend will be paid out from the profit earned by the mBank S.A. in 2024. The Management Board presented the respective resolution to the Supervisory Board for approval. mBank plans to use the retained capital for growth of loan volumes, while maintaining capital buffers above regulatory requirements and in line with the Bank's strategy. The long-term strategy of mBank for subsequent years assumes dividend pay-out at the level of 50%.