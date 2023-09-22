Contents:

Date of issue: 2023-09-21
mBank S.A.
The Supervisory Board of the Bank expressed its intention to appoint the Management Board in its current composition for the next term of office, which starts in 2024 and end in 2029
The Supervisory Board of the Bank expressed its intention to appoint the Management Board in its current composition for the next term of office, which starts in 2024 and end in 2029 The Management Board of mBank S.A. ("Bank") hereby announces that on 21 September 2023 the Supervisory Board of the Bank expressed its intention to appoint the Management Board in its current composition for the next term of office, which starts in 2024 and end in 2029. Simultaneously the Supervisory Board agreed with Mr. Cezary Stypułkowski that his contract shall be concluded for the period of one year of the new term of office, meaning until the day of the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of mBank which shall take place in 2025. The succession of Mr. Cezary Stypułkowski will be decided in the course of 2024.
