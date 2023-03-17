MBank S A : The individual recommendation of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority regarding dividend...

The individual recommendation of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority regarding dividend policyThe Management Board of mBank S.A. ("Bank") informs that on March 17, 2023, the Bank received from the Polish Financial Supervision Authority ("PFSA") a letter, informing that given the net loss incurred within the period of January 1 to December 31, 2022, the Bank did not meet the requirements for dividend payment from 2022. The PFSA recommended the Bank to mitigate the risk of the Bank's operations by refraining from undertaking, without prior consultation with the supervisory authority, actions, in particular those outside the scope of current business and operating activities, which may result in a reduction of own funds, including possible dividend payments from retained earnings from previous years and buybacks of own shares. The above recommendation is in line with the Resolution of the Management Board of mBank S.A. regarding motion on coverage of the 2022 net loss and division of undivided profits from previous years, approved by the Supervisory Board, about which the Bank informed in current report no. 10/2023 dated March 2, 2023.