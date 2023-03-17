Advanced search
    MBK   PLBRE0000012

MBANK S.A.

(MBK)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  01:04:17 2023-03-17 pm EDT
272.80 PLN   -3.60%
03:13pMbank S A : The individual recommendation of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority regarding dividend...
PU
03/06Mbank S A : 36th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of mBank S.A - draft resolutions and documents...
PU
03/03Mbank S A : Resolution of the Management Board of mBank S.A. regarding motion on coverage of the 2022 net...
PU
MBank S A : The individual recommendation of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority regarding dividend...

03/17/2023 | 03:13pm EDT
POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY
REPORT No 15 / 2023
Date of issue: 2023-03-17
Short name of the issuer
mBank S.A.
Subject
The individual recommendation of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority regarding dividend policy
Official market - legal basis
Art. 17 ust. 1 MAR - informacje poufne.
Contents of the report:
The individual recommendation of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority regarding dividend policyThe Management Board of mBank S.A. ("Bank") informs that on March 17, 2023, the Bank received from the Polish Financial Supervision Authority ("PFSA") a letter, informing that given the net loss incurred within the period of January 1 to December 31, 2022, the Bank did not meet the requirements for dividend payment from 2022. The PFSA recommended the Bank to mitigate the risk of the Bank's operations by refraining from undertaking, without prior consultation with the supervisory authority, actions, in particular those outside the scope of current business and operating activities, which may result in a reduction of own funds, including possible dividend payments from retained earnings from previous years and buybacks of own shares. The above recommendation is in line with the Resolution of the Management Board of mBank S.A. regarding motion on coverage of the 2022 net loss and division of undivided profits from previous years, approved by the Supervisory Board, about which the Bank informed in current report no. 10/2023 dated March 2, 2023.
2023-03-17 Maciej Mołdawa Wicedyrektor Departamentu Compliance

mBank SA published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 19:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 8 657 M 1 964 M 1 964 M
Net income 2023 983 M 223 M 223 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,52x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 576 M 2 614 M 2 626 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,8%
Managers and Directors
Cezary Stypulkowski Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Böger Chief Financial Officer
Agnieszka Slomka-Golebiowska Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Dabrowski Director-Operations & Information Technology
Adam Pers Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBANK S.A.-4.39%2 712
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.50%384 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.53%231 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%223 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 613
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.82%148 440