Update report - summary of the costs of issuing non-preferred senior bonds (NPS) with a total nominal value of EUR 750,000,000 issued by mBank under the EMTN Programme With regard to the current reports no. 57/2023 dated 6 September 2023 regarding closing of the subscription for non-preferred senior bonds (NPS), the Management Board of mBank S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw ("Bank") informs as follows: 1) the total costs which are categorized as transaction related expenses, are divided into the following cost categories: a) costs of preparing and conducting the offer: PLN 11.35 mn, b) costs of remuneration of underwriters: not applicable, c) costs of promotion: PLN 19.6 thou., d) costs of preparing a supplement to the base prospectus including advisory costs: PLN 0.98 mn Total costs mentioned above amounted to PLN 12.35 mn. Methods of cost recognition in the Bank's accounting records and financial statements: Costs related to the preparation of a supplement to the base prospectus and the remaining costs incurred in relation to the bond offer have been in general included in the profit and loss account at the time they were incurred. However (i) the cost of the EMTN Program rating, (ii) fees paid to the joint lead managers and (iii) the cost of comfort letter related to the prospectus update are recognized over a period of twelve months (point (i)) or the lifetime of the bonds issued (points ii-iii), respectively. 2) the average cost of subscription per one subscribed bond: PLN 1.52 thou. It should be noted that the above average cost does not include the cost of preparing a supplement to the base prospectus, because this item applies to all bond offers carried out under the EMTN Program. If such a cost was included, the average cost of subscription per one subscribed bond would amount to PLN 1.65 thou. All the costs referred to in sec. 1) and 2) were calculated by the Bank with duty of care. All amounts are in gross value, including VAT.Legal basis: §16 Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by the issuers of securities and on conditions under which information required by legal regulations of a third country may be recognized