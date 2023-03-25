Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  MBank S.A.
  News
  Summary
    MBK   PLBRE0000012

MBANK S.A.

(MBK)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:55:45 2023-03-24 pm EDT
274.20 PLN   -3.11%
04:41aMoody's downgrades Poland's mBank, confirms Bank Millennium
RE
03/17Mbank S A : The individual recommendation of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority regarding dividend...
PU
03/06Mbank S A : 36th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of mBank S.A - draft resolutions and documents...
PU
Moody's downgrades Poland's mBank, confirms Bank Millennium

03/25/2023 | 04:41am EDT
Polish lender mBank logo seen in Warsaw

WARSAW (Reuters) - Moody's has downgraded the long-term deposit ratings of mBank and changed the outlook to negative from "under review" citing risks stemming from the legacy of Swiss franc loans at Polish lenders, the agency said.

Moody's has downgraded the long-term issuer ratings of the bank's mortgage unit mBank Hipoteczny and changed the outlook to negative from "under review".

The agency confirmed Bank Millennium's long- and short-term deposits ratings and changed the outlook on its long-term deposit ratings to negative from "under review".

An adviser to the European Union's top court last month sided with Polish borrowers with Swiss franc-denominated mortgages. Poland's regulator has warned the matter could cost Polish banks 100 billion zlotys ($22.98 billion).

"Tail risks for mBank and Bank Millennium have increased significantly in light of the opinion of the Advocate General of the European Court of Justice, which lifts the loss severity of current and future lawsuits related to the Polish banks' legacy Swiss franc mortgage loans," the agency said.

($1 = 4.3511 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK MILLENNIUM S.A. -2.04% 3.84 Delayed Quote.-16.16%
MBANK S.A. -3.11% 274.2 Delayed Quote.-7.36%
Financials
Sales 2023 8 657 M 1 986 M 1 986 M
Net income 2023 983 M 225 M 225 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,32x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 635 M 2 669 M 2 669 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 274,20 PLN
Average target price 343,33 PLN
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cezary Stypulkowski Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Böger Chief Financial Officer
Agnieszka Slomka-Golebiowska Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Dabrowski Director-Operations & Information Technology
Adam Pers Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBANK S.A.-7.36%2 669
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%222 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
