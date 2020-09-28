Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  MBank S.A.    MBK   PLBRE0000012

MBANK S.A.

(MBK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

mBank S A : Resignation of a member of the Supervisory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Board of mBank The Management Board of mBank S.A. 'the Bank' announces that on September 28, 2020, Ms. Agnieszka Słomka-Gołębiowska, Chairwoman of the Bank's Supervisory Board, received a letter of resignation from Mr. Michael Mandel, who decided to resign as member of the Bank's Supervisory Board and member of the Executive and Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Bank's Supervisory Board with effect from October 23, 2020.

Mr. Mandel resigned with connection of his known exit from Commerzbank.

Disclaimer

mBank SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 21:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MBANK S.A.
05:55pMBANK S A : Resignation of a member of the Supervisory
PU
07:20aMBANK S A : Recording the shares of mBank S.A. in the securities accounts of per..
PU
07:20aMBANK S A : Registration of 7,066 shares of mBank S.A. in the Central Securities..
PU
07:10aMBANK S A : Request of the Polish Financial Supervision to the Financial Stabili..
PU
09/04Polish banks prepare for $525 mln hit for mis-sold Swiss franc mortgages
RE
08/26MBANK S A : Resolution of the Management Board on approval of the substitution f..
PU
08/03COMMERZBANK : picks new chairman despite Cerberus opposition
RE
07/30COMMERZBANK : Poland's mBank says it expects no consolidation wave now
RE
07/03Commerzbank chairman and CEO bow out to give lender a fresh start
RE
06/29MBANK S A : Dismissal of a member of the Management Board of mBank S.A.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 338 M 1 358 M 1 358 M
Net income 2020 296 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 7 427 M 1 889 M 1 890 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart MBANK S.A.
Duration : Period :
mBank S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MBANK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 193,10 PLN
Last Close Price 175,30 PLN
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cezary Stypulkowski Chairman-Management Board
Maciej Stanislaw Lesny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Böger Head-Finance & VP-Management Board
Krzysztof Dabrowski Head-Operations & IT
Andre Carls Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MBANK S.A.-54.98%1 772
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.95%284 859
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.50%237 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.30%203 520
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-24.67%164 360
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.88%134 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group