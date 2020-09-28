mBank S A : Resignation of a member of the Supervisory

Board of mBank The Management Board of mBank S.A. 'the Bank' announces that on September 28, 2020, Ms. Agnieszka Słomka-Gołębiowska, Chairwoman of the Bank's Supervisory Board, received a letter of resignation from Mr. Michael Mandel, who decided to resign as member of the Bank's Supervisory Board and member of the Executive and Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Bank's Supervisory Board with effect from October 23, 2020.

Mr. Mandel resigned with connection of his known exit from Commerzbank.