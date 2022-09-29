Advanced search
    MBK   PLBRE0000012

MBANK S.A.

(MBK)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:06 2022-09-28 pm EDT
215.00 PLN   -4.36%
09/28Commerzbank Confirms FY22 Profit Outlook Despite $468 Million Hit To Q3 Operating Result
MT
09/27Commerzbank to take 490 mln euro Q3 hit due to mBank unit
RE
09/27Commerzbank Q3 to take 490 million euro hit from mBank's Swiss franc loans
RE
mBank S A : Resolution of the Supervisory Board of mBank S.A. regarding the acceptance of the “Capital...

09/29/2022 | 01:24am EDT
The Management Board of mBank S.A. ("Bank") informs that due to additional cost of legal risk related to foreign currency mortgage loans and credit holidays, the Supervisory Board of Bank approved on September 28th, 2022, the Capital management policy of mBank Group, which assumes no dividend payout from the profit earned by the mBank S.A. in 2023. This is in line with the Management Board resolution dated on September 27th, 2022, about which the Bank informed in the current report no. 48 / 2022 published on September 27th 2022.

Disclaimer

mBank SA published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 05:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MBANK S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 8 684 M 1 738 M 1 738 M
Net income 2022 345 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 121 M 1 825 M 1 825 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart MBANK S.A.
Technical analysis trends MBANK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 215,00 PLN
Average target price 334,13 PLN
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cezary Stypulkowski Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Böger Chief Financial Officer
Agnieszka Slomka-Golebiowska Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Dabrowski Director-Operations & Information Technology
Andrzej Jakubiak Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBANK S.A.-48.11%1 825
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.15%311 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.29%245 637
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-15.45%204 179
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.94%151 836
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.56%147 050