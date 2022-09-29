mBank S A : Resolution of the Supervisory Board of mBank S.A. regarding the acceptance of the “Capital...

The Management Board of mBank S.A. ("Bank") informs that due to additional cost of legal risk related to foreign currency mortgage loans and credit holidays, the Supervisory Board of Bank approved on September 28th, 2022, the Capital management policy of mBank Group, which assumes no dividend payout from the profit earned by the mBank S.A. in 2023. This is in line with the Management Board resolution dated on September 27th, 2022, about which the Bank informed in the current report no. 48 / 2022 published on September 27th 2022.