mBank S A : SUPPLEMENT TO THE FIRST NOTIFICATION OF THE PLANNED DEMERGER OF MBANK HIPOTECZNY S.A., WHERE...

Reference is made to current report No. 22/2022 of 31 May 2022. The management board of mBank S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw, address: ul. Prosta 18, 00-850 Warsaw, entered in the Register of Business Entities maintained by the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw in Warsaw, XIII Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under KRS No. 0000025237, REGON 001254524, NIP 5260215088, with a share capital of PLN 169,539,536.00 paid up in full (the "Bank"), acting pursuant to Article 539 § 1 and 2 and Article 540 of the act of 15 September 2000 - Commercial Companies Code (consolidated text: Journal of Laws 2020, item 1526, as amended) (the "CCC") in conjunction with Article 402(1) § 1 of the CCC, in addition to the first notification of the planned demerger of mBank Hipoteczny S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw, address: ul. Prosta 18, 00-850 Warsaw, entered in the Register of Business Entities maintained by the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw in Warsaw, XIII Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under KRS No. 0000003753, REGON 014953634, NIP 5262316250, with a share capital of PLN 336,000,000.00 paid up in full (the "Demerged Company" or "mBH"), by transferring a part of the estate (assets and liabilities) of the Demerged Company to the Bank (the "Demerger of mBH") as published in current report No. 22/2022, I hereby notify the shareholders of the option of reviewing the auditor's opinion on the audit of the demerger plan signed on 31 May 2022 (the "Demerger Plan") in terms of its accuracy and correctness. The auditor's opinion concerning the audit of the Demerger Plan is available on the Bank's website at: https://www.mbank.pl/en/investor-relations.

In reference to current report No. 22/2022 of 31 May 2022, the Management Board of the Bank once again presents the following information for the purposes of the notification of the Demerger of mBH.

The Demerger of mBH will be effected in compliance with Article 529 §1(4) of the CCC, i.e.:

by way of the transfer to the Bank of some of the estate (assets and liabilities) and rights and obligations of the Demerged Company comprising an organised part of the enterprise of mBH, which constitutes a collection of tangible and intangible assets separate both organisationally and financially within the existing enterprise of mBH, including obligations, designated for the achievement of objectives that are related to the granting and servicing of loans comprising (i) loans secured by a mortgage for the financing of commercial real properties, (ii) loans granted to local government units or loans with respect to which local government units issued any surety, and (iii) loans secured by a mortgage granted to natural persons for purposes unrelated to any business activity subject to loan agreements concluded with clients on or before 25 July 2013 and that satisfy the criteria specified in Schedule 1 (Table 4a) to the Demerger Plan, where the collection of assets could be an independent business achieving those objectives autonomously and the components of which have been presented in Schedule 1 to the Demerger Plan; and

by way of mBH retaining the remaining part of the estate (assets and liabilities) and rights and obligations of the Demerged Company comprising an organised part of the enterprise of mBH, which constitutes a collection of tangible and intangible assets separate both organisationally and financially within the existing enterprise of mBH, including obligations, designated for the achievement of tasks that are related with the operations of the Demerged Company as a mortgage bank, specifically within the scope of:

a) the granting and servicing of loans secured by a mortgage granted to natural persons for purposes unrelated to any business activity subject to loan agreements concluded by mBH with clients from September 2013 within the scope of agency cooperation with the Bank, b) acquiring receivables of other banks on account of mortgage secured loans granted thereby, including mortgage secured loans granted to natural persons for purposes unrelated to business activities, acquired from the Bank since 2014,

the servicing of which was entrusted to the Bank under an outsourcing agreement,

c) the issuance of securities, including, specifically, mortgage bonds and bonds, as well as performing other treasury related transactions and, specifically, derivative transactions,

where the collection of assets may be an independent business achieving those objectives autonomously.

Pursuant to Article 550 of the CCC, since the Bank is the only shareholder of the Demerged Company there is no intention to increase the share capital of the Bank in connection with the Bank's acquisition of a part of the estate of the Demerged Company. In view of the above, the Bank will not issue shares in exchange for the acquired estate of the Demerged Company.

The Demerger Plan was announced pursuant to Article 535 § 3 of the CCC by being posted on the Bank's website (at: https://www.mbank.pl/en/investor-relations).

Pursuant to Article 540 § 3(1) of the CCC, the Bank informs that, until the date of completion of the general meeting of the shareholders of the Bank the agenda of which will provide for the adoption of the resolution regarding the Demerger of mBH, the shareholders will be able to review the following information on the Bank's website, i.e. the shareholders will have access to:

1) the Demerger Plan (which will also include the information and documents referred to in Article 534 § 2 of the CCC, except for the representation referred to in Article 534 § 2(4) of the CCC regarding the Bank, which is not required to make such representation), available at: https://www.mbank.pl/en/investor-relations;

2) the financial statements of the Bank and the reports of the management board on the activities of the Bank for the last three financial years, including the audit report, available at: https://www.mbank.pl/en/investor-relations;

3) the financial statements and the reports of the management board on the activities of mBH for the last three financial years, including the audit report, available at: https://www.mbank.pl/en/investor-relations;

4) the reports of the management boards of the Bank and mBH of 31 May 2022 providing the rationale for the Demerger of mBH, available at: https://www.mbank.pl/en/investor-relations; and

the auditor's opinion on the audit of the Demerger Plan in regard to the accuracy and reliability thereof, available at: https://www.mbank.pl/en/investor-relations.

Article 539 § 1 and 2 and Article 540 in conjunction with Article 402(1) § 1 of the act of 15 September 2000 - the Commercial Companies Code (consolidated text: Journal of Laws 2020, item 1526, as amended) and Article 56 section 1(2)(a) of the act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organised trading, and public companies (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2021, item 1983, as amended) in conjunction with Article 19 section 1(1) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and interim reports published by issuers of securities and the terms of finding as equivalent the information required under the laws of any non-member states (Journal of Laws, item 757, as amended).