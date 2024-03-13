EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MBB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.03.2024 / 11:05 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.mbb.com/ir/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/financial-reports

13.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1857951  13.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1857951&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a