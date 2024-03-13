AFR: MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
March 13, 2024 at 06:07 am EDT
Share
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MBB SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
13.03.2024 / 11:05 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MBB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.mbb.com/ir/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/financial-reports
13.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
MBB SE, formerly MBB Industries AG, is a German-based private equity firm specializing in acquisitions of established medium-sized industrial companies. The Company makes investments in entities seeking to sell off a part of their business or the entire operation, perhaps as part of a succession process; selling a subdivision or an affiliated entity that no longer forms part of the organization's core business, and seeking for a management buyout or buy-in. It targets investments in firms with turnovers of 10 million euros and above. Its portfolio consists of Aumann AG, specializing in e-mobility, coil winding and automation, CT Formpolster GmbH, a producer of flexible polyurethane foams, Delignit AG, a supplier of ecological hardwood-based materials, DTS IT AG, a cloud computing and cyber security provider, Hanke Tissue Spolka Z O.O., a producer of tissue paper, and OBO-Werke GmbH, a supplier of products for model construction, toolmaking and mould production, among others.