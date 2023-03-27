CMS: MBB SE: Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulat

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares – 6th interim notification

In the period from 20 March 2023 up to and including 24 March 2023, a total of 7,096 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 09 February 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 20 March 2023 up to and including 24 March 2023 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1 20.03.2023 2,081 77.20 XETRA 160,662.80 21.03.2023 1,521 77.76 XETRA 118,272.00 22.03.2023 897 77.07 XETRA 69,131.60 23.03.2023 540 76.88 XETRA 41,513.90 24.03.2023 2,057 76.33 XETRA 157,012.70

1 Excl, acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023 in the period up to and including 24 March 2023 amounts to 50,860 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG,

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No, 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 27 March 2023

MBB SE





