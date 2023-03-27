Advanced search
    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:23:42 2023-03-27 am EDT
77.20 EUR   +1.58%
77.20 EUR   +1.58%
11:19am Mbb : Interim notification 27 March 2023
PU
11:00am Cms : MBB SE: Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulat
EQ
03/20 Cms : Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
EQ
CMS: MBB SE: Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulat

03/27/2023 | 11:00am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MBB SE / Sharebuyback
MBB SE: Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulat

27.03.2023 / 16:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

 

Purchase of own shares – 6th interim notification

In the period from 20 March 2023 up to and including 24 March 2023, a total of 7,096 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 09 February 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 20 March 2023 up to and including 24 March 2023 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1
20.03.2023 2,081 77.20 XETRA 160,662.80
21.03.2023 1,521 77.76 XETRA 118,272.00
22.03.2023 897 77.07 XETRA 69,131.60
23.03.2023 540 76.88 XETRA 41,513.90
24.03.2023 2,057 76.33 XETRA 157,012.70

  1 Excl, acquisition costs

 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023 in the period up to and including 24 March 2023 amounts to 50,860 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG,

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No, 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

 

Berlin, 27 March 2023

 

MBB SE

 

 


 

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

 

Executive Management

Dr, Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr, Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler

 

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr, Christof Nesemeier

 

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

 


27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1593523  27.03.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
