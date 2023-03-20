CMS: Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Purchase of own shares – 5th interim notification
In the period from 13 March 2023 up to and including 17 March 2023, a total of 11,094 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 09 February 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased in the period from 13 March 2023 up to and including 17 March 2023 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
|Date
|Total number of shares bought back (number)
|Average price (EUR)
|Exchange
|Volume (EUR)1
|13.03.2023
|2,476
|78.02
|XETRA
|193,180.90
|14.03.2023
|2,408
|78.88
|XETRA
|189,950.60
|15.03.2023
|2,036
|77.59
|XETRA
|157,979.80
|16.03.2023
|2,228
|78.35
|XETRA
|174,553.40
|17.03.2023
|1,946
|77.38
|XETRA
|150,582.40
1 Excl, acquisition costs
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023 in the period up to and including 17 March 2023 amounts to 43,764 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG,
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of
Regulation (EU) No, 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has
been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html
Berlin, 20 March 2023
MBB SE
