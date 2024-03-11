Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.03.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MBB Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gert-Maria
Last name(s): Freimuth
Position: Vice Chairman of the Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale as part of a public buyback offer

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
96.00 EUR 17760000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
96.0000 EUR 17760000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
