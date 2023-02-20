Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MBB SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:30:00 2023-02-20 am EST
80.10 EUR   +0.75%
02/09MBB SE resolves share buyback program 2023
EQ
DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy

02/20/2023 | 07:32am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.02.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Nesemeier
Position: Executive Chairman

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
79.80 EUR 9895.20 EUR
79.90 EUR 1997.50 EUR
80.00 EUR 2000.00 EUR
80.10 EUR 2002.50 EUR
80.20 EUR 2005.00 EUR
80.30 EUR 10358.70 EUR
80.40 EUR 25406.40 EUR
80.50 EUR 16663.50 EUR
80.60 EUR 14024.40 EUR
80.70 EUR 16785.60 EUR
80.80 EUR 31996.80 EUR
80.80 EUR 1696.80 EUR
80.80 EUR 61408.00 EUR
80.80 EUR 484.80 EUR
80.80 EUR 565.60 EUR
80.80 EUR 3716.80 EUR
80.80 EUR 4605.60 EUR
80.80 EUR 161.60 EUR
80.80 EUR 6625.60 EUR
80.80 EUR 13412.80 EUR
80.80 EUR 37814.40 EUR
80.80 EUR 16240.80 EUR
80.80 EUR 11150.40 EUR
80.80 EUR 10827.20 EUR
80.80 EUR 484.80 EUR
80.80 EUR 4686.40 EUR
79.90 EUR 11745.30 EUR
80.00 EUR 8000.00 EUR
80.10 EUR 2002.50 EUR
80.20 EUR 12591.40 EUR
80.30 EUR 9475.40 EUR
80.40 EUR 20502.00 EUR
80.50 EUR 17468.50 EUR
80.60 EUR 16603.60 EUR
80.70 EUR 9280.50 EUR
80.80 EUR 27229.60 EUR
80.80 EUR 2100.80 EUR
80.80 EUR 42904.80 EUR
80.80 EUR 10665.60 EUR
80.80 EUR 13008.80 EUR
80.80 EUR 10908.00 EUR
80.80 EUR 10504.00 EUR
80.80 EUR 3232.00 EUR
80.80 EUR 4040.00 EUR
80.80 EUR 3312.80 EUR
80.80 EUR 6221.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
80.6368 EUR 548814.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


20.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81037  20.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1564081&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
