DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.02.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|MBB Capital Management GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Christof
|Last name(s):
|Nesemeier
|Position:
|Executive Chairman
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|79.80 EUR
|9895.20 EUR
|79.90 EUR
|1997.50 EUR
|80.00 EUR
|2000.00 EUR
|80.10 EUR
|2002.50 EUR
|80.20 EUR
|2005.00 EUR
|80.30 EUR
|10358.70 EUR
|80.40 EUR
|25406.40 EUR
|80.50 EUR
|16663.50 EUR
|80.60 EUR
|14024.40 EUR
|80.70 EUR
|16785.60 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|31996.80 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|1696.80 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|61408.00 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|484.80 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|565.60 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|3716.80 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|4605.60 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|161.60 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|6625.60 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|13412.80 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|37814.40 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|16240.80 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|11150.40 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|10827.20 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|484.80 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|4686.40 EUR
|79.90 EUR
|11745.30 EUR
|80.00 EUR
|8000.00 EUR
|80.10 EUR
|2002.50 EUR
|80.20 EUR
|12591.40 EUR
|80.30 EUR
|9475.40 EUR
|80.40 EUR
|20502.00 EUR
|80.50 EUR
|17468.50 EUR
|80.60 EUR
|16603.60 EUR
|80.70 EUR
|9280.50 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|27229.60 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|2100.80 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|42904.80 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|10665.60 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|13008.80 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|10908.00 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|10504.00 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|3232.00 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|4040.00 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|3312.80 EUR
|80.80 EUR
|6221.60 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|80.6368 EUR
|548814.4000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|
|10719 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|
