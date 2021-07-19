Log in
DGAP-CMS : Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

07/19/2021 | 06:17am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MBB SE / Share buyback 
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in 
conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 
2021-07-19 / 12:16 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in 
conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 
Purchase of own shares - 5th interim notification 
In the period from 12 July 2021 up to and including 16 July 2021, a total of 4,832 shares were purchased under the 
share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement 
dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated 
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
The total number of shares purchased in the period from 12 July 2021 up to and including 16 July 2021 per day, 
exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows: 
 
Date          Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange             Volume (EUR)^1 
13.07.2021    598                                         139.42              XETRA                83,374.80 
13.07.2021    347                                         138.72              CBOE Europe Equities 48,135.00 
14.07.2021    723                                         136.87              XETRA                98,954.60 
14.07.2021    232                                         136.82              CBOE Europe Equities 31,742.40 
15.07.2021    760                                         135.48              XETRA                102,962.80 
15.07.2021    172                                         135.65              CBOE Europe Equities 23,331.60 
16.07.2021    1.878                                       133.47              XETRA                250,652.00 
16.07.2021    122                                         134.00              CBOE Europe Equities 16,348.00   1 Excl. acquisition costs The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 16 July 2021 amounts to 10,291 shares. The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG. Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html Berlin, 19 July 2021 MBB SE MBB SE Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin Tel +49 30 844 15 330 Fax +49 30 844 15 333 request@mbb.com www.mbb.com Executive Management Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO) Dr. Jakob Ammer Torben Teichler Chairman of the Board and Executive Director Dr. Christof Nesemeier Court of Registration Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      MBB SE 
              Joachimsthaler Strasse 34 
              10719 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.mbb.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1219884 2021-07-19

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219884&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)

