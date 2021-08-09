DGAP-CMS : Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MBB SE / Share buyback Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021-08-09 / 17:28 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 Purchase of own shares - 8th interim notification In the period from 02 August 2021 up to and including 06 August 2021, a total of 1,550 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The total number of shares purchased in the period from 02 August 2021 up to and including 06 August 2021 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows: Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)^1 02.08.2021 784 143.80 XETRA 112,739.20 02.08.2021 216 143.80 CBOE Europe Equities 31,060.80 03.08.2021 188 137.26 XETRA 25,805.20 03.08.2021 12 137.40 CBOE Europe Equities 1,648.80 04.08.2021 100 136.00 XETRA 13,600.00 05.08.2021 50 135.60 XETRA 6,780.00 06.08.2021 200 136.40 XETRA 27,280.00

1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 06 August 2021 amounts to 24,200 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of

Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has

been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 09 August 2021

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

Executive Management

Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

