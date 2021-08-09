Log in
    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
DGAP-CMS : Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

08/09/2021 | 11:29am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MBB SE / Share buyback 
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in 
conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 
2021-08-09 / 17:28 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in 
conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 
 
 
Purchase of own shares - 8th interim notification 
 
In the period from 02 August 2021 up to and including 06 August 2021, a total of 1,550 shares were purchased under the 
share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement 
dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated 
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
The total number of shares purchased in the period from 02 August 2021 up to and including 06 August 2021 per day, 
exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows: 
 
 
 Date          Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange             Volume (EUR)^1 
 
 02.08.2021    784                                         143.80              XETRA                112,739.20 
 
 02.08.2021    216                                         143.80              CBOE Europe Equities 31,060.80 
 
 03.08.2021    188                                         137.26              XETRA                25,805.20 
 
 03.08.2021    12                                          137.40              CBOE Europe Equities 1,648.80 
 
 04.08.2021    100                                         136.00              XETRA                13,600.00 
 
 05.08.2021    50                                          135.60              XETRA                6,780.00 
 
 06.08.2021    200                                         136.40              XETRA                27,280.00

1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 06 August 2021 amounts to 24,200 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of

Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has

been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 09 August 2021

MBB SE

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

Executive Management

Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      MBB SE 
              Joachimsthaler Strasse 34 
              10719 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.mbb.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225116 2021-08-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225116&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)

Analyst Recommendations on MBB SE
Financials
Sales 2021 726 M 854 M 854 M
Net income 2021 9,15 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net cash 2021 118 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2021 61,2x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 809 M 952 M 952 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 405
Free-Float 34,7%
MBB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MBB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 136,40 €
Average target price 158,88 €
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Constantin Mang Chief Executive Officer
Tim Hameister Vice President-Finance
Christof Nesemeier Executive Chairman
Oliver Wroblewski Head-Information Technology
Jakob Ammer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBB SE25.71%952
CINTAS CORPORATION10.71%40 291
TELEPERFORMANCE SE32.36%24 810
BUREAU VERITAS SA31.34%15 186
EDENRED SE6.31%14 460
LG CORP.-1.24%13 200