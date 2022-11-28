MBB : Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 768 M 799 M 799 M Net income 2022 37,9 M 39,4 M 39,4 M Net cash 2022 423 M 440 M 440 M P/E ratio 2022 15,9x Yield 2022 2,62% Capitalization 594 M 618 M 618 M EV / Sales 2022 0,22x EV / Sales 2023 0,16x Nbr of Employees 3 606 Free-Float 31,3% Chart MBB SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MBB SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 101,60 € Average target price 146,00 € Spread / Average Target 43,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Constantin Mang Chief Executive Officer Aline Ruppert Vice President-Finance Christof Nesemeier Executive Chairman Oliver Wroblewski Manager-Corporate Information Technology Jakob Ammer Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MBB SE -26.27% 618 CINTAS CORPORATION 2.96% 46 332 EDENRED SE 31.03% 13 775 TELEPERFORMANCE SE -45.89% 13 028 BUREAU VERITAS SA -11.65% 12 126 LG CORP. 5.07% 10 098