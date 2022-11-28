MBB : Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum

Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum
MBB SE
28-30 November 2022
MBB offers long-term succession solutions to sustainable Mittelstand companies
Family business
Capital Markets
Founded in 1995 and family-owned for the long term
Extraordinary growth and value enhancement potential on the capital market
Long-term focus
Sustainability
Long-term investment horizon without
Entrepreneurial success through focus
intention to resell businesses
on sustainable business models
Sustainable growth trends offer tremendous opportunities for MBB
Energy infrastructure
E-Mobility
IT Security
Renewable raw
materials
The growth path of MBB is marked by acquisitions that increased in size and sustainability focus
Growth path of MBB
Since 2019
Joining date and revenue forecast 2022
> €320 million
Since 2012
> €200 million
Since 2010
Since 2003
Divestment of OBO
in November 2022
Since 2008
c. €35 million
c. €24 million
c. €100 million
Since 2006
c. €70 million
> €68 million
2003
2022
Three impressive figures of Q3
+56 %
30
20
Q3/21
Q3/22
Revenues
in €m
+52 %
116
76
+41 %
58
41
