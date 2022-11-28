Advanced search
    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:17 2022-11-28 am EST
99.75 EUR   -1.82%
09:05aMbb : Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum
PU
11/24MBB Sells Majority Stake in Unit OBO-Werke to Accursia Capita
MT
11/24MBB SE sells majority stake in OBO-Werke GmbH to Accursia Capital
EQ
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

MBB : Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum

11/28/2022 | 09:05am EST
Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum

MBB SE

28-30 November 2022

MBB offers long-term succession solutions to sustainable Mittelstand companies

Family business

Capital Markets

Founded in 1995 and family-owned for the long term

Extraordinary growth and value enhancement potential on the capital market

Long-term focus

Sustainability

Long-term investment horizon without

Entrepreneurial success through focus

intention to resell businesses

on sustainable business models

2

Sustainable growth trends offer tremendous opportunities for MBB

Energy infrastructure

E-Mobility

IT Security

Renewable raw

materials

3

The growth path of MBB is marked by acquisitions that increased in size and sustainability focus

Growth path of MBB

Since 2019

Joining date and revenue forecast 2022

> €320 million

Since 2012

> €200 million

Since 2010

Since 2003

Divestment of OBO

in November 2022

Since 2008

c. €35 million

c. €24 million

c. €100 million

Since 2006

Since 2003

c. €70 million

> €68 million

2003

2022

4

Three impressive figures of Q3

+56 %

30

20

Q3/21

Q3/22

Revenues

in €m

+52 %

116

76

Q3/21

Q3/22

Revenues

in €m

+41 %

58

41

Q3/21

Q3/22

Revenues

in €m

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

MBB SE published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 14:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 768 M 799 M 799 M
Net income 2022 37,9 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net cash 2022 423 M 440 M 440 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 594 M 618 M 618 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 606
Free-Float 31,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 101,60 €
Average target price 146,00 €
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Constantin Mang Chief Executive Officer
Aline Ruppert Vice President-Finance
Christof Nesemeier Executive Chairman
Oliver Wroblewski Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Jakob Ammer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBB SE-26.27%618
CINTAS CORPORATION2.96%46 332
EDENRED SE31.03%13 775
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-45.89%13 028
BUREAU VERITAS SA-11.65%12 126
LG CORP.5.07%10 098