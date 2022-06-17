Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MBB SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
  Report
2022-06-17
112.60 EUR   +8.27%
MBB : Directors‘ Dealings

06/17/2022
Notification of managers` transactions according to article 19 MAR

Via Fax to BaFin (+49(0)228/4108-62963) and to the issuer

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Constantin Mang

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Member of the Executive Management

b) Initial notifica-

Initial notification

tion/Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

MBB SE

b) LEI967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been con- ducted

a) Description of the fi-

Share

nancial instrument, type

ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4

of instrument

Identification code

b) Nature of the transac-

Purchase

tion

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume

104,80 EUR

4.716,00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

-

Aggregated

4.716,00 EUR

volume

-

Price

104,80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2022-06-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Lang & Schwarz

(1) Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 of 17 December 2015 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards an exemption for certain third countries public bodies and central banks, the indicators of market manipulation, the disclosure thresholds, the competent authority for notifications of delays, the permission for trading during closed periods and types of notifiable managers' transactions (see page 1 of this Official Journal).

Information in accordance with EU General Data Protection Regulation:

Information on data protection and the processing of your personal data can be found on the BaFin website at https://www.bafin.de/SharedDocs/Veroeffentlichungen/EN/An- lage/Datenschutz/anlage_datenschutz_directors_dealings_en.html

Disclaimer

MBB SE published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 18:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
