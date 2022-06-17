MBB : Directors‘ Dealings

Notification of managers` transactions according to article 19 MAR

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Constantin Mang 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Executive Management b) Initial notifica- Initial notification tion/Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name MBB SE

b) LEI967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been con- ducted

a) Description of the fi- Share nancial instrument, type ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4 of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transac- Purchase tion c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume 106,40 EUR 4.788,00 EUR 105,40 EUR 4.743,00 EUR 106,40 EUR 4.788,00 EUR 107,00 EUR 4.815,00 EUR 106,00 EUR 4.770,00 EUR d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 23.904,00 EUR volume - Price 106,24 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-16; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Lang & Schwarz

(1) Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 of 17 December 2015 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards an exemption for certain third countries public bodies and central banks, the indicators of market manipulation, the disclosure thresholds, the competent authority for notifications of delays, the permission for trading during closed periods and types of notifiable managers' transactions (see page 1 of this Official Journal).

