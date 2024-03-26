Full Year Results 2023
MBB SE
26 March 2024
MBB offers long-term succession solutions to sustainable Mittelstand companies
For 2024, MBB expects €1 billion in revenues with 10% EBITDA margin
Revenue
Adj. EBITDA
1.000
955
+ 49 %
100
80
2023
Forecast 2024
2023
Forecast 2024
in €m
in €m
MBB invested more than €100 million in shares of MBB companies since the beginning of 2023
Investments in shares of MBB companies since 2023
> 100
million €
45
million €
37
million €
20
million €
thereof €38 million through public buyback offer 2024
thereof €12 million through Aumann's share buyback
Revenues of the MBB group increased by 6 % in 2023 with a lower EBITDA margin
Revenue
Adj. EBITDA
955
+ 49 %
896
80
2022
2023
2022
2023
in €m
in €m
We exceeded our revenue forecast and achieved our revised EBITDA forecast
Revenue
Adj. EBITDA
955
896
875
93
80
2022
Forecast 2023
2023
2022
Forecast II 2023
2023
in €m
in €m
6
The development of our segments was very heterogenous in 2023
Revenue and adj. EBITDA
in €m
Service & InfrastructureTechnological ApplicationsConsumer
Goods
477
481
67
47
376
313
16
28
107 10
98
6
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
The fourth quarter of 2023 already showed margin improvements in all segments
EBITDA margins
Service &
Technological
Consumer
Infrastructure
Applications
Goods
12%
9%
23%
Q4/22
Q4/23
Q4/22
one-off effects
15%
Q4/23
Q4/22
Q4/23
Diversification, sustainable growth trends and a strong balance sheet are three of MBB's secrets
Diversification
Sustainable trends
Strong balance sheet
CGTA
Energy transition
E-mobility
S&I
IT-security
Ecological solutions
Net Cash 475 €m
Equity ratio
67%
Highly resilient performance even in challenging environments due to high diversificationSuperior growth potential due to strong tailwind from sustainable trendsHigh net-cash position and rock-solid balance sheet provide high financial independence
9
Growing demand for energy infrastructure and increasing attention for IT security
10
