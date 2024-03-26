Full Year Results 2023

MBB SE

26 March 2024

MBB offers long-term succession solutions to sustainable Mittelstand companies

For 2024, MBB expects €1 billion in revenues with 10% EBITDA margin

Revenue

Adj. EBITDA

1.000

955

+ 49 %

100

80

2023

Forecast 2024

2023

Forecast 2024

in €m

in €m

MBB invested more than €100 million in shares of MBB companies since the beginning of 2023

Investments in shares of MBB companies since 2023

> 100

million €

45

million €

37

million €

20

million €

thereof €38 million through public buyback offer 2024

thereof €12 million through Aumann's share buyback

Revenues of the MBB group increased by 6 % in 2023 with a lower EBITDA margin

Revenue

Adj. EBITDA

955

+ 49 %

896

80

2022

2023

2022

2023

in €m

in €m

We exceeded our revenue forecast and achieved our revised EBITDA forecast

Revenue

Adj. EBITDA

955

896

875

93

80

2022

Forecast 2023

2023

2022

Forecast II 2023

2023

in €m

in €m

6

The development of our segments was very heterogenous in 2023

Revenue and adj. EBITDA

in €m

Service & InfrastructureTechnological ApplicationsConsumer

Goods

477

481

67

47

376

313

16

28

107 10

98

6

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

The fourth quarter of 2023 already showed margin improvements in all segments

EBITDA margins

Service & Technological Consumer Infrastructure Applications Goods 12% 9% 23%

Q4/22

Q4/23

Q4/22

one-off effects

15%

Q4/23

Q4/22

Q4/23

Diversification, sustainable growth trends and a strong balance sheet are three of MBB's secrets

Diversification

Sustainable trends

Strong balance sheet

CGTA

Energy transition

E-mobility

S&I

IT-security

Ecological solutions

Net Cash 475 €m

Equity ratio

67%

Highly resilient performance even in challenging environments due to high diversificationSuperior growth potential due to strong tailwind from sustainable trendsHigh net-cash position and rock-solid balance sheet provide high financial independence

9

Growing demand for energy infrastructure and increasing attention for IT security

10