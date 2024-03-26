Full Year Results 2023

MBB SE

26 March 2024

MBB offers long-term succession solutions to sustainable Mittelstand companies

For 2024, MBB expects €1 billion in revenues with 10% EBITDA margin

Revenue

Adj. EBITDA

1.000

955

+ 49 %

100

80

2023

Forecast 2024

2023

Forecast 2024

in €m

in €m

MBB invested more than €100 million in shares of MBB companies since the beginning of 2023

Investments in shares of MBB companies since 2023

> 100

million €

45

million €

37

million €

20

million €

thereof €38 million through public buyback offer 2024

thereof €12 million through Aumann's share buyback

Revenues of the MBB group increased by 6 % in 2023 with a lower EBITDA margin

Revenue

Adj. EBITDA

955

+ 49 %

896

80

2022

2023

2022

2023

in €m

in €m

We exceeded our revenue forecast and achieved our revised EBITDA forecast

Revenue

Adj. EBITDA

955

896

875

93

80

2022

Forecast 2023

2023

2022

Forecast II 2023

2023

in €m

in €m

6

The development of our segments was very heterogenous in 2023

Revenue and adj. EBITDA

in €m

Service & InfrastructureTechnological ApplicationsConsumer

Goods

477

481

67

47

376

313

16

28

107 10

98

6

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

The fourth quarter of 2023 already showed margin improvements in all segments

EBITDA margins

Service &

Technological

Consumer

Infrastructure

Applications

Goods

12%

9%

23%

Q4/22

Q4/23

Q4/22

one-off effects

15%

Q4/23

Q4/22

Q4/23

Diversification, sustainable growth trends and a strong balance sheet are three of MBB's secrets

Diversification

Sustainable trends

Strong balance sheet

CGTA

Energy transition

E-mobility

S&I

IT-security

Ecological solutions

Net Cash 475 €m

Equity ratio

67%

Highly resilient performance even in challenging environments due to high diversificationSuperior growth potential due to strong tailwind from sustainable trendsHigh net-cash position and rock-solid balance sheet provide high financial independence

9

Growing demand for energy infrastructure and increasing attention for IT security

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

MBB SE published this content on 26 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2024 15:32:01 UTC.