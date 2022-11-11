Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MBB SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:00 2022-11-11 am EST
96.90 EUR   +4.42%
08:52aMbb : Earnings Call Q3
PU
02:13aMBB SE increases revenues by 27% to 639 million in first nine months with an EBITDA margin of 11% and raises forecast for 2022
EQ
09/06Mbb Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MBB : Earnings Call Q3

11/11/2022 | 08:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 Results 2022

MBB SE

11 November 2022

MBB offers long-term succession solutions to sustainable Mittelstand companies

Family business

Capital Markets

Founded in 1995 and family-owned for the long term

Extraordinary growth and value enhancement potential on the capital market

Long-term focus

Sustainability

Long-term investment horizon without

Entrepreneurial success through focus

intention to resell businesses

on sustainable business models

2

Three growth figures of Q3

+56 %

30

20

Q3/21

Q3/22

Revenues

in €m

+52 %

116

76

Q3/21

Q3/22

Revenues

in €m

+41 %

58

41

Q3/21

Q3/22

Revenues

in €m

3

Growing pressure on the energy transition and increasing attention for IT security

Energy infrastructure for the energy transition

Strong revenue growth due to good progress on Wilhelmshaven LNG pipeline and other large projects

Recovery of profitability continued in third quarter with EBITDA Margin of 18%

Major milestone achieved in tender process for HVDC cable line A North with potential project volume of 850 - 1,100 million € (Vorwerk share >30%)

Revenue

EBITDA margin

9M/22

Growth

9M/22

259

+24%

17%

€m

y-o-y

IT security for the German Mittelstand

On track to reach 100 million € in annual revenue driven by strong rise in attention for IT security issues

Recurring revenues and cloud solutions account for a strongly growing share of business

More software products and security services are being developed and released by DTS

Revenue

EBITDA margin

9M/22

Growth

9M/22

81

+39%

16%

€m

y-o-y

4

Growing investment in e-mobility and recovery from supply bottlenecks

Automation solutions for E-mobility

Strong order intake momentum leads to increase of order backlog by 49 % to €243 million

Improving profitability level reaching 4.3% in Q3 after starting with 2.6% in Q1

Growing renewables business with production solutions for solar and fuel cell components

Revenue

EBITDA margin

9M/22

Growth

9M/22

150

+32%

4%

€m

y-o-y

System solutions from ecological raw materials

Easing of automotive supply chain bottlenecks leads to stabilization of OEM orders and partial catch-up effects

Significant additional market opportunities as many companies look to substitute wood products from Russia

Energy and material price increases could in part be passed on to customers - with a time lag

Revenue

9M/22 Growth

53 +2%

€m y-o-y

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

MBB SE published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 13:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MBB SE
08:52aMbb : Earnings Call Q3
PU
02:13aMBB SE increases revenues by 27% to 639 million in first nine months with an EBITDA ma..
EQ
09/06Mbb Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/06Mbb Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/12Mbb : Earnings Call Q2 (PDF)
PU
08/12MBB SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 20..
CI
08/12MBB SE increases revenues by 16% in the first half with a growing EBITDA margin of 10%
EQ
07/08Mbb Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/08Mbb Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/01MBB SE : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 768 M 781 M 781 M
Net income 2022 37,9 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net cash 2022 423 M 430 M 430 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 543 M 552 M 552 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 3 606
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart MBB SE
Duration : Period :
MBB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MBB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 92,80 €
Average target price 146,00 €
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Constantin Mang Chief Executive Officer
Aline Ruppert Vice President-Finance
Christof Nesemeier Executive Chairman
Oliver Wroblewski Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Jakob Ammer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBB SE-32.66%552
CINTAS CORPORATION0.30%45 138
EDENRED SE32.66%13 633
BUREAU VERITAS SA-8.46%12 282
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-55.11%10 565
LG CORP.1.73%9 642