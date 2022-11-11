MBB : Earnings Call Q3

Q3 Results 2022
MBB SE
11 November 2022
MBB offers long-term succession solutions to sustainable Mittelstand companies
Family business
Capital Markets
Founded in 1995 and family-owned for the long term
Extraordinary growth and value enhancement potential on the capital market
Long-term focus
Sustainability
Long-term investment horizon without
Entrepreneurial success through focus
intention to resell businesses
on sustainable business models
2
Three growth figures of Q3
+56 %
30
20
Q3/21
Q3/22
Revenues
in €m
+52 %
116
76
+41 %
58
41
3
Growing pressure on the energy transition and increasing attention for IT security
Energy infrastructure for the energy transition
Strong revenue growth due to good progress on Wilhelmshaven LNG pipeline and other large projects
Recovery of profitability continued in third quarter with EBITDA Margin of 18%
Major milestone achieved in tender process for HVDC cable line A North with potential project volume of 850 - 1,100 million € (Vorwerk share >30%)
Revenue
EBITDA margin
9M/22
Growth
259
+24%
17%
€m
y-o-y
IT security for the German Mittelstand
On track to reach 100 million € in annual revenue driven by strong rise in attention for IT security issues
Recurring revenues and cloud solutions account for a strongly growing share of business
More software products and security services are being developed and released by DTS
81
+39%
16%
4
Growing investment in e-mobility and recovery from supply bottlenecks
Automation solutions for E-mobility
Strong order intake momentum leads to increase of order backlog by 49 % to €243 million
Improving profitability level reaching 4.3% in Q3 after starting with 2.6% in Q1
Growing renewables business with production solutions for solar and fuel cell components
150
+32%
4%
System solutions from ecological raw materials
Easing of automotive supply chain bottlenecks leads to stabilization of OEM orders and partial catch-up effects
Significant additional market opportunities as many companies look to substitute wood products from Russia
Energy and material price increases could in part be passed on to customers - with a time lag
Revenue
9M/22 Growth
53 +2%
€m y-o-y
5
Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.
Attachments
Disclaimer
MBB SE published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 13:51:08 UTC.