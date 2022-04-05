MBB : Interim notification 04 April 2022

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - 6th interim notification

In the period from 28 March 2022 up to and including 01 April 2022, a total of 5,289 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2022. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 21 February 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 28 March 2022 up to and including 01 April 2022 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1 28.03.2022 1,146 128.64 XETRA 147,418.00 29.03.2022 1,045 130.73 XETRA 136,607.80 30.03.2022 1,162 129.03 XETRA 149,932.20 31.03.2022 975 127.67 XETRA 124,477.40 01.04.2022 961 127.72 XETRA 122,738.80

1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2022 in the period up to and including 01 April 2022 amounts to 27,321 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 04 April 2022

MBB SE

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330 Fax +49 30 844 15 333request@mbb.com www.mbb.com

Executive Management Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458