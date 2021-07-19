Log in
    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
MBB : Interim notification 19 July 2021

07/19/2021 | 11:56am EDT
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - 5th interim notification

In the period from 12 July 2021 up to and including 16 July 2021, a total of 4,832 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 12 July 2021 up to and including 16 July 2021 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date

Total number of

Average price

Exchange

Volume

shares bought

(EUR)

(EUR)1

back (number)

13.07.2021

598

139.42

XETRA

83,374.80

13.07.2021

347

138.72

CBOE Europe Equities

48,135.00

14.07.2021

723

136.87

XETRA

98,954.60

14.07.2021

232

136.82

CBOE Europe Equities

31,742.40

15.07.2021

760

135.48

XETRA

102,962.80

15.07.2021

172

135.65

CBOE Europe Equities

23,331.60

16.07.2021

1.878

133.47

XETRA

250,652.00

16.07.2021

122

134.00

CBOE Europe Equities

16,348.00

1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 16 July 2021 amounts to 10,291 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 19 July 2021

MBB SE

1/2

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330 Fax +49 30 844 15 333 request@mbb.com www.mbb.com

Executive Management

Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

2/2

Disclaimer

MBB SE published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 15:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
