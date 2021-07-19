MBB : Interim notification 19 July 2021

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - 5th interim notification

In the period from 12 July 2021 up to and including 16 July 2021, a total of 4,832 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 12 July 2021 up to and including 16 July 2021 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of Average price Exchange Volume shares bought (EUR) (EUR)1 back (number) 13.07.2021 598 139.42 XETRA 83,374.80 13.07.2021 347 138.72 CBOE Europe Equities 48,135.00 14.07.2021 723 136.87 XETRA 98,954.60 14.07.2021 232 136.82 CBOE Europe Equities 31,742.40 15.07.2021 760 135.48 XETRA 102,962.80 15.07.2021 172 135.65 CBOE Europe Equities 23,331.60 16.07.2021 1.878 133.47 XETRA 250,652.00 16.07.2021 122 134.00 CBOE Europe Equities 16,348.00

1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 16 July 2021 amounts to 10,291 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 19 July 2021

MBB SE

1/2