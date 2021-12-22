MBB : Interim notification 20 December 2021

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - 25th interim notification

In the period from 13 December 2021 up to and including 17 December 2021, a total of 5,438 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 13 December 2021 up to and including

17 December 2021 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of Average price Exchange Volume shares bought (EUR) (EUR)1 back (number) 13.12.2021 1295 131.39 XETRA 170,155.20 14.12.2021 1317 129.88 XETRA 171,049.80 15.12.2021 642 130.28 XETRA 83,641.00 16.12.2021 1277 129.23 XETRA 165,028.40 17.12.2021 907 127.94 XETRA 116,044.40

1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 17 December 2021 amounts to 78,784 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 20 December 2021

MBB SE

