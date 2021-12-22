Log in
MBB : Interim notification 20 December 2021

12/22/2021 | 06:23am EST
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - 25th interim notification

In the period from 13 December 2021 up to and including 17 December 2021, a total of 5,438 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 13 December 2021 up to and including

17 December 2021 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date

Total number of

Average price

Exchange

Volume

shares bought

(EUR)

(EUR)1

back (number)

13.12.2021

1295

131.39

XETRA

170,155.20

14.12.2021

1317

129.88

XETRA

171,049.80

15.12.2021

642

130.28

XETRA

83,641.00

16.12.2021

1277

129.23

XETRA

165,028.40

17.12.2021

907

127.94

XETRA

116,044.40

1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 17 December 2021 amounts to 78,784 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 20 December 2021

MBB SE

1/2

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330 Fax +49 30 844 15 333 request@mbb.com www.mbb.com

Executive Management

Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

2/2

Disclaimer

MBB SE published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 11:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
