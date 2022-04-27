Log in
    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/27 07:31:16 am EDT
124.00 EUR   +2.65%
07:25aMBB : Interim notification 25 April 2022
PU
04/25SHARE BUYBACK : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
EQ
04/19MBB : Interim notification 19 April 2022
PU
MBB : Interim notification 25 April 2022

04/27/2022 | 07:25am EDT
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - 9th interim notification

In the period from 18 April 2022 up to and including 22 April 2022, a total of 3,160 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2022. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 21 February 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 18 April 2022 up to and including 22 April 2022 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date

Total number of shares bought back (number)

Average price

(EUR)

Exchange

Volume (EUR)1

18.04.2022

0

-

XETRA

0.00

19.04.2022

832

123.40

XETRA

102,672.20

20.04.2022

882

127.52

XETRA

112,473.80

21.04.2022

578

127.75

XETRA

73,838.00

22.04.2022

868

125.54

XETRA

108,968.80

1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2022 in the period up to and including 22 April 2022 amounts to 38,845 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 25 April 2022

MBB SE

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330 Fax +49 30 844 15 333request@mbb.com www.mbb.com

Executive Management Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

Disclaimer

MBB SE published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 11:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
