MBB : Interim notification 25 April 2022

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - 9th interim notification

In the period from 18 April 2022 up to and including 22 April 2022, a total of 3,160 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2022. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 21 February 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 18 April 2022 up to and including 22 April 2022 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1 18.04.2022 0 - XETRA 0.00 19.04.2022 832 123.40 XETRA 102,672.20 20.04.2022 882 127.52 XETRA 112,473.80 21.04.2022 578 127.75 XETRA 73,838.00 22.04.2022 868 125.54 XETRA 108,968.80

1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2022 in the period up to and including 22 April 2022 amounts to 38,845 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 25 April 2022

MBB SE

MBB SE

