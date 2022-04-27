MBB : Interim notification 25 April 2022

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Purchase of own shares - 9th interim notification
In the period from 18 April 2022 up to and including 22 April 2022, a total of 3,160 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2022. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 21 February 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased in the period from 18 April 2022 up to and including 22 April 2022 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
|
Date
|
Total number of shares bought back (number)
|
Average price
(EUR)
|
Exchange
|
Volume (EUR)1
|
18.04.2022
|
0
|
-
|
XETRA
|
0.00
|
19.04.2022
|
832
|
123.40
|
XETRA
|
102,672.20
|
20.04.2022
|
882
|
127.52
|
XETRA
|
112,473.80
|
21.04.2022
|
578
|
127.75
|
XETRA
|
73,838.00
|
22.04.2022
|
868
|
125.54
|
XETRA
|
108,968.80
1 Excl. acquisition costs
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2022 in the period up to and including 22 April 2022 amounts to 38,845 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html
Berlin, 25 April 2022
MBB SE
MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330 Fax +49 30 844 15 333request@mbb.com www.mbb.com
Executive Management Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)
Dr. Jakob Ammer
Torben Teichler
Chairman of the Board and Executive Director Dr. Christof Nesemeier
Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458
