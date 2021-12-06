MBB : Interim notification 6 December 2021

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - 23rd interim notification

In the period from 29 November 2021 up to and including 03 December 2021, a total of 5,347 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 29 November 2021 up to and including

03 December 2021 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of Average price Exchange Volume shares bought (EUR) (EUR)1 back (number) 29.11.2021 999 122.95 XETRA 122,824.80 30.11.2021 1,055 120.32 XETRA 126,942.60 01.12.2021 1,107 123.63 XETRA 136,859.00 02.12.2021 1,131 123.00 XETRA 139,114.80 03.12.2021 1,055 121.90 XETRA 128,609.00

1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 03 December 2021 amounts to 67,248 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 06 December 2021

MBB SE

