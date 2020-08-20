Log in
MBB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/20/2020 | 04:55pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.08.2020 / 22:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Nesemeier
Position: Member of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
70.60 EUR 6354.00 EUR
70.60 EUR 706.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
70.6000 EUR 7060.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


20.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62123  20.08.2020 


© EQS 2020
