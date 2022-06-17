Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MBB SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:34 2022-06-17 pm EDT
112.60 EUR   +8.27%
02:32pMBB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:32pMBB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:32pMBB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MBB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/17/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2022 / 20:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Constantin
Last name(s): Mang

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of Executive Management

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
108.60 EUR 4887.00 EUR
107.80 EUR 3773.00 EUR
109.00 EUR 5995.00 EUR
108.00 EUR 4860.00 EUR
108.00 EUR 5400.00 EUR
108.00 EUR 4860.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
108.2727 EUR 29775.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Lang & Schwarz
MIC: XHAM


17.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76229  17.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378611&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
