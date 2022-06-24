MBB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.06.2022 / 20:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Constantin Last name(s): Mang

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of Executive Management

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBB SE

b) LEI

967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 108.80 EUR 1849.60 EUR 108.80 EUR 217.60 EUR 108.80 EUR 2502.40 EUR 108.80 EUR 870.40 EUR 108.80 EUR 1414.40 EUR 108.80 EUR 979.20 EUR 108.80 EUR 3264.00 EUR 108.80 EUR 761.60 EUR 108.80 EUR 1740.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 108.8000 EUR 13600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

