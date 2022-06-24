Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  MBB SE
  News
  Summary
    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:39 2022-06-24 pm EDT
109.10 EUR   +2.35%
109.10 EUR   +2.35%
MBB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
MBB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/17MBB : Directors‘ Dealings
PU
MBB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/24/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.06.2022 / 20:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Constantin
Last name(s): Mang

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of Executive Management

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
108.80 EUR 1849.60 EUR
108.80 EUR 217.60 EUR
108.80 EUR 2502.40 EUR
108.80 EUR 870.40 EUR
108.80 EUR 1414.40 EUR
108.80 EUR 979.20 EUR
108.80 EUR 3264.00 EUR
108.80 EUR 761.60 EUR
108.80 EUR 1740.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
108.8000 EUR 13600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


24.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76423  24.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383775&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
