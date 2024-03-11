Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
10:11:13 2024-03-11 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
94
EUR
-0.21%
-0.42%
-0.42%
MBB SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
March 11, 2024 at 10:01 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MBB SE
MBB SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
11.03.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares 1. Details of issuer
MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4. Share-position
Share-position in %
total amount of shares issued Resulting situation
6.88 %
5,716,392 Previous publication
0.00 %
/ 5. Details
absolute
in % direct
indirect (via subsidiary or third person, Sec. 71d para. 1 AktG)
direct
indirect (via subsidiary or third person, Sec. 71d para. 1 AktG) 393,522 6.88 %
%
11.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany Internet:
www.mbb.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1855845 11.03.2024 CET/CEST
Transcript : MBB SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2023
Nov. 14
MBB SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Nov. 13
CI
Tranche Update on MBB SE's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 30, 2020.
23-09-05
CI
Tranche Update on MBB SE's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 30, 2020.
23-09-05
CI
MBB SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
23-08-15
CI
Transcript : MBB SE, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2023
23-08-15
MBB SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
23-05-15
CI
MBB Seeks Add-On Acquisitions
23-05-15
CI
Transcript : MBB SE, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023
23-05-15
Tranche Update on MBB SE's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 30, 2020.
23-04-26
CI
MBB SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
23-03-30
CI
MBB Sells Majority Stake in Unit OBO-Werke to Accursia Capita
22-11-24
MT
Accursia Capital GmbH acquired unknown majority stake in OBO-Werke GmbH from MBB SE.
22-11-23
CI
MBB SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
22-11-11
CI
Tranche Update on MBB SE's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 30, 2020.
22-11-10
CI
MBB SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
22-08-12
CI
MBB SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
22-05-13
CI
MBB SE Proposes Dividend
22-03-31
CI
MBB SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
22-03-31
CI
Certain Ordinary Bearer Shares of FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAR-2022.
22-03-25
CI
MBB To Repurchase Up To $6.8 Million Of Treasury Shares
22-02-21
MT
MBB SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
21-11-30
CI
MBB : Doubles Size of FY21 Share Repurchase Program to $11.8 Million
21-09-16
MT
MBB SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
21-08-24
CI
MBB SE Appoints Further Executive Director
21-06-07
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
MBB SE, formerly MBB Industries AG, is a German-based private equity firm specializing in acquisitions of established medium-sized industrial companies. The Company makes investments in entities seeking to sell off a part of their business or the entire operation, perhaps as part of a succession process; selling a subdivision or an affiliated entity that no longer forms part of the organization's core business, and seeking for a management buyout or buy-in. It targets investments in firms with turnovers of 10 million euros and above. Its portfolio consists of Aumann AG, specializing in e-mobility, coil winding and automation, CT Formpolster GmbH, a producer of flexible polyurethane foams, Delignit AG, a supplier of ecological hardwood-based materials, DTS IT AG, a cloud computing and cyber security provider, Hanke Tissue Spolka Z O.O., a producer of tissue paper, and OBO-Werke GmbH, a supplier of products for model construction, toolmaking and mould production, among others.
More about the company
Last Close Price
94.2
EUR
Average target price
107.8
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.38% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1