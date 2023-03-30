Advanced search
    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
02:22:23 2023-03-30 am EDT
79.15 EUR   +2.13%
02:13aMBB SE grows by 32% to 896 million in revenue with 93 million adjusted EBITDA in 2022
EQ
03/27Mbb : Interim notification 27 March 2023
PU
03/27Cms : MBB SE: Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulat
EQ
MBB SE grows by 32% to 896 million in revenue with 93 million adjusted EBITDA in 2022

03/30/2023 | 02:13am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Annual Report
MBB SE grows by 32% to €896 million in revenue with €93 million adjusted EBITDA in 2022

30-March-2023 / 08:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE grows by 32% to €896 million in revenue with €93 million adjusted EBITDA in 2022

Berlin, 30 March 2023 – MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, grew its revenues by 31.8% to €896.5 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 17.1% to €93.2 million in the same period, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 10.3%. The revenue forecast, which had already been raised in the course of the year, was thus significantly exceeded while reaching the forecast margin. The Group's net liquidity reached €513.0 million at the end of the year, of which €336.3 million were attributable to the holding company MBB SE. The latter corresponds to more than 70% of the current market capitalisation.

The Service & Infrastructure segment contributed significantly to the Group's growth with a 32.9% increase in revenues to €476.7 million. However, the adjusted EBITDA of the segment decreased by 2.3% to €66.7 million. The reason for the decline was the development of the energy infrastructure provider Friedrich Vorwerk, which was able to increase its revenues by 31.9% to € 368.2 million in light of the LNG expansion, but whose adjusted EBITDA fell by 12.8 % to € 50.1 million. The IT security specialist DTS grew by 36.3 % to €108.5 million in revenues. The adjusted EBITDA of DTS even rose disproportionately by 53.3% to €16.6 million, corresponding to a margin of 15.2%. The increasing willingness of medium-sized companies to invest in their IT security contributed significantly to the strong growth of the company.

In the Technological Applications segment, revenues increased by 25.3% to €313.1 million. The adjusted EBITDA more than tripled compared to the previous year and reached €16.2 million. The strongest growth driver in the segment was Aumann, which grew by 33.6% to €215.3 million in revenues with its automation solutions. Aumann's adjusted EBITDA reached €9.0 million. Delignit grew by 10.3% to €75.3 million in revenues with its system solutions based on renewable raw materials. The company's adjusted EBITDA rose by 16.9% to €6.6 million.

The Consumer Goods segment increased its revenues by 48.5% to €106.7 million. The adjusted EBITDA of the segment rose by 76.8% to €10.1 million. The tissue manufacturer Hanke was able to grow its revenues by 66.5% to €69.7 million, which is mainly due to price effects. The mattress manufacturer CT Formpolster accounted for revenues of € 37.0 million, which corresponds to a growth of 23.5 %.

In view of the attractive valuation, the MBB Board resolved a share buyback programme with a volume of up to €12m on 9 February 2023. More than 50,000 shares have already been repurchased under the programme. The outcome of the current share buyback programme will also affect the Board’s final decision on a dividend proposal which will be announced at the latest with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 12 June 2023.

For 2023, MBB expects revenues of €850m - €900m with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9% - 11%. The background to the revenue forecast is Friedrich Vorwerk's outlook, which assumes lower revenues in 2023 to account for the currently limited capacities. MBB believes that its comfortable Net Cash position puts it in an excellent position for further growth through acquisitions.

The Annual Report 2022 is available at www.mbb.com.

 

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

office@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

 

Executive Management

Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler

 

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr. Christof Nesemeier

 

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

 

 

30-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1596389

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1596389  30-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1596389&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
