MBB SE proposes dividend increase to ?1.98 per share

03/31/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
DGAP-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Dividend
31.03.2022 / 19:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 31 March 2022 - The Board and Executive Management of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4) today decided to propose an increase in the base dividend from ?0.88 to ?0.99 per share at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held virtually on 10 June 2022. In view of the successful IPO of MBB subsidiary Friedrich Vorwerk last year, an additional dividend of ?0.99 per share will be proposed on top of the base dividend. In total, the dividend would thus amount to ?1.98 per share or an anticipated total of ?11.5 million.

In addition, MBB acquired treasury shares in the amount of ?11.3 million in 2021. As part of the current share buyback programme, ? 2.6 million in treasury shares have already been acquired in 2022.

The Annual Report 2021 was published today at www.mbb.com.
 

MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
request@mbb.com
www.mbb.com

Executive Management
Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)
Dr. Jakob Ammer
Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director
Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458


