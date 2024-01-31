MBB resolves public share buyback offer at a price of € 96.00 per share
Berlin, 31 January 2024 - The board of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4) resolved today to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 12 June 2023 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 AktG and to offer shareholders the buyback of up to 571,639 treasury shares (approx. 10% of the share capital) as part of a voluntary public buyback offer addressed to all shareholders.
The share buyback will take place at an offer price of € 96.00 per share. The period for acceptance of the offer begins on 05 February 2024 and ends on 04 March 2024.
Details of the share buyback will be published shortly on the company's website at www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback as well as the German Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de).
Against the background of the extraordinary substance and the high cash flow in the Group, MBB is aiming to increase the value per share with the buyback and still has sufficient financial resources for organic growth and growth through acquisitions.
MBB SE, formerly MBB Industries AG, is a German-based private equity firm specializing in acquisitions of established medium-sized industrial companies. The Company makes investments in entities seeking to sell off a part of their business or the entire operation, perhaps as part of a succession process; selling a subdivision or an affiliated entity that no longer forms part of the organization's core business, and seeking for a management buyout or buy-in. It targets investments in firms with turnovers of 10 million euros and above. Its portfolio consists of Aumann AG, specializing in e-mobility, coil winding and automation, CT Formpolster GmbH, a producer of flexible polyurethane foams, Delignit AG, a supplier of ecological hardwood-based materials, DTS IT AG, a cloud computing and cyber security provider, Hanke Tissue Spolka Z O.O., a producer of tissue paper, and OBO-Werke GmbH, a supplier of products for model construction, toolmaking and mould production, among others.