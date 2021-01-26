Log in
MBB SE

(MBB)
MBB : significantly exceeds forecast for 2020 due to strong development of Friedrich Vorwerk

01/26/2021 | 02:12am EST
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE significantly exceeds forecast for 2020 due to strong development of Friedrich Vorwerk

Berlin, 26 January 2021 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, increased its revenues by approximately 16% to more than €685 million in the 2020 financial year, according to first estimates by the management. The adjusted EBITDA is estimated to exceed €83 million, which corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 12% and an increase of approximately 23% compared to the previous year. This EBITDA was adjusted for one-off charges related to capacity adjustments at Aumann. MBB thus significantly exceeded its initial forecast of more than €660 million in revenue and an EBITDA margin of 8-10% despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The net liquidity of the MBB Group was more than €250 million at the end of the 2020 financial year, of which the holding company MBB SE accounted for €182 million.

The growth of the MBB Group was driven in particular by the strong performance of Friedrich Vorwerk. As a leading provider of energy infrastructure for the gas, electricity and hydrogen markets, the company is benefiting from high investments in the course of the clean energy transition. According to initial estimates by the management, Friedrich Vorwerk generated revenues of around €291 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA grew to more than €58 million, while adjusted EBIT rose to over €47 million. The adjusted EBIT margin was thus over 16%. Friedrich Vorwerk started into the new year with a record order backlog of over €306 million as of 31 December 2020, of which around 7% are already attributable to hydrogen applications. Friedrich Vorwerk is currently considering possible growth options, including an IPO.

The Annual Report 2020 will be published on 16 April 2021 at www.mbb.com.

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330 Fax +49 30 844 15 333 request@MBB.com www.MBB.com

Executive Management

Dr Christof Nesemeier (CEO)

Dr Constantin Mang

Klaus Seidel

Chairman of the Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

1 / 2

Disclaimer

This notification may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of MBB SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology, including the terms 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'may,' 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of MBB SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. MBB SE accepts no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

2 / 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MBB SE published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 07:11:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 689 M 836 M 836 M
Net income 2020 6,85 M 8,31 M 8,31 M
Net cash 2020 196 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2020 119x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 816 M 989 M 989 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 471
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart MBB SE
Duration : Period :
MBB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MBB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 119,40 €
Last Close Price 137,50 €
Spread / Highest target 9,09%
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christof Nesemeier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman
Klaus Seidel Chief Operating Officer
Tim Hameister Vice President-Finance
Oliver Wroblewski Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MBB SE26.73%989
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG3.61%31 907
EQT AB7.60%26 034
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG10.12%678
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA0.00%626
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST8.74%503
