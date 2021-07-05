DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MBB SE / Share buyback

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)



05.07.2021 / 12:02

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052





Purchase of own shares - 3rd interim notification



In the period from 28 June 2021 up to and including 02 July 2021, a total of 1.193 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The total number of shares purchased in the period from 28 June 2021 up to and including 02 July 2021 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1 28.06.2021 116 132.60 XETRA 15,381.60 29.06.2021 142 133.00 XETRA 18,885.80 29.06.2021 68 132.97 CBOE Europe Equities 9,042.20 30.06.2021 159 131.88 XETRA 20,968.20 30.06.2021 107 131.81 CBOE Europe Equities 14,104.20 01.07.2021 87 132.40 XETRA 11,518.80 01.07.2021 213 132.01 CBOE Europe Equities 28,118.40 02.07.2021 288 132.20 XETRA 38,073.40 02.07.2021 13 132.20 CBOE Europe Equities 1,718.60

1 Excl. acquisition costs



The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 02 July 2021 amounts to 4,052 shares.



The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.



Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of

Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has

been published on the internet at the following link:



https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html



Berlin, 05 July 2021



MBB SE





MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@mbb.com

www.mbb.com



Executive Management

Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler



Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr. Christof Nesemeier



Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458



Purchase of own shares - 3rd interim notificationIn the period from 28 June 2021 up to and including 02 July 2021, a total of 1.193 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.The total number of shares purchased in the period from 28 June 2021 up to and including 02 July 2021 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:1 Excl. acquisition costsThe total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 02 July 2021 amounts to 4,052 shares.The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 ofRegulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 hasbeen published on the internet at the following link:Berlin, 05 July 2021MBB SEMBB SEJoachimsthaler Straße 3410719 BerlinTel +49 30 844 15 330Fax +49 30 844 15 333request@mbb.comExecutive ManagementDr. Constantin Mang (CEO)Dr. Jakob AmmerTorben TeichlerChairman of the Board and Executive DirectorDr. Christof NesemeierCourt of RegistrationBerlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

05.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

