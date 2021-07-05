Log in
    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

07/05/2021 | 06:04am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MBB SE / Share buyback
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

05.07.2021 / 12:02
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052


Purchase of own shares - 3rd interim notification

In the period from 28 June 2021 up to and including 02 July 2021, a total of 1.193 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 28 June 2021 up to and including 02 July 2021 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
 
Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1
28.06.2021 116 132.60 XETRA 15,381.60
29.06.2021 142 133.00 XETRA 18,885.80
29.06.2021 68 132.97 CBOE Europe Equities 9,042.20
30.06.2021 159 131.88 XETRA 20,968.20
30.06.2021 107 131.81 CBOE Europe Equities 14,104.20
01.07.2021 87 132.40 XETRA 11,518.80
01.07.2021 213 132.01 CBOE Europe Equities 28,118.40
02.07.2021 288 132.20 XETRA 38,073.40
02.07.2021 13 132.20 CBOE Europe Equities 1,718.60

  1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 02 July 2021 amounts to 4,052 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has
been published on the internet at the following link:

https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 05 July 2021

MBB SE


MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
request@mbb.com
www.mbb.com

Executive Management
Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)
Dr. Jakob Ammer
Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director
Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

 

05.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1215279  05.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215279&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
